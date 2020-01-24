advertisement

Volvo has always had a reputation for producing safe, luxurious and practical machines that are a bit boring to drive. But the recent additions have worked hard to change these long-standing stereotypes. Can the new S60 continue the trend and compete against its German rivals? We find out.

value

With a starting price of $ 54,990 and more on the road, the Volvo S60 can clearly outperform its rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series, LED headlights and vertical 9-inch touchscreen with connection for navigation devices and smartphones. In our entry-level test sample for T5 Momentum, the $ 3000 technology package included a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and headlights that rotate with the steering and ambient lighting. The warranty is three years and maintenance costs $ 1,595 for three years or 45,000 km.

According to media_cameraVolvo, the S60 will help drivers “rediscover the thrill of driving”.

Comfort

The cabin is attractive, with clean lines and high quality materials. Volvo seats are among the best in the business, and the S60 is impressively quiet on the road. The central iPad-style screen can be difficult to use. Therefore, ask your dealer for instruction to learn the cruise control and assistance modes.

safety

Volvo’s Pilot Assist, an advanced active cruise control, can steer the vehicle under certain circumstances. It is a godsend for congested urban commuters, but must be closely monitored on the highway. Other safety features are autonomous emergency braking, speed display and parking aid at the front and rear. It has six airbags and is awarded five stars in the ANCAP crash test. Occupant protection for adults is particularly impressive.

media_cameraThe cabin is a highlight with clean lines and a real feeling of luxury.

Drive

The S60’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo turns an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The top performance of the base vehicle is 187 kW / 350 Nm. The top-of-the-range T8 R design (see picture) has a compressor and hybrid power – a gasoline boost of 246 kW / 430 Nm is enhanced by an electric thrust of 65 kW / 240 Nm. The S60 brochure offers the opportunity to “rediscover the thrill of driving”. We would argue that it is one of the less exciting cars in its class. There is no doubt that the S60 is safe, sure-footed and predictable. But exciting? The S60 offers an uncomplicated driving experience with an adequate grunt, somewhat distant steering and a ride that is firmer than most others. Rear-wheel drive rivals like the 3 Series and Alfa Romeo Giulia are much more committed.

media_cameraThe S60 presents itself well with a stylish look and is full of value.

alternatives

BMW 330i, from about $ 77,000 car ride

The new 3 Series is the dynamic benchmark for the class, especially in the medium 330i form. It’s the Baby M3 that enthusiasts crave, but you pay for the privilege.

Mercedes-Benz C200, from about $ 70,500 drive

The C-Class is the most popular model in this class and a standard choice for many buyers. Polished and well-equipped, it’s a sure thing, if a little dated today.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, from $ 56,900 by car

As with the Volvo, the Giulia is an option for buyers who want to stand out from the crowd. Better to drive (and more attractive to our eyes), it lacks the quality and safety technology of the Volvo.

Judgment 4/5

The Volvo S60 is well presented, refined in terms of driving and equipped with a lot of value. He deserves to keep customers from the usual luxury rivals.

Volvo S60 momentum vitals

Price: Approximately $ 61,000 away by car

Warranty / maintenance: 3 years / 100,000 km, $ 1595 for 3 years

Safety: 5 stars, 6 airbags, AEB, active speed control with steering aid, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring

Engine: 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo, 187 kW / 350 Nm

Thirst: 7.3 l / 100 km

Originally published as a response from Volvo to the BMW 3 Series

