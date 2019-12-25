advertisement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – “Santa Stop Here” is the message on one of the decorations hanging on the wall of the recreation room in the VA Medical Center.

This Santa Claus came by, but he also got help from volunteers from the American Legion who helped him deliver presents to all veterans who call this place home.

“For me, it’s Christmas,” explains Nicole Guest, a former director of the 12th District American Legion who does volunteer work at the VA and organizes Christmas festivities for the veterans. “When you walk into their room and you go inside, they see you and you have the gift. When you see the joy in their face and the smile, but not only on their face, but you also feel it in your heart. That is the best Christmas present that anyone could ever receive. “

“Oh boy dairy milk chocolate, cards,” says Navy Veteran Derbert Dilworth, opening his gifts from volunteers. “The gifts were huge. The blanket was fantastic here, a few coupon books, sweaters, socks, cards from everyone, it is just fantastic to give.”

Dilworth and other veterans say that this day is very special.

“I’ll tell you it means so much to me, you know I don’t have any family around, it’s just a very good feeling, a good blessing,” Dilworth adds.

“The people are wonderful to us and all those service organizations coming in here, I mean, it’s great. What we really appreciate is that they say” I love you “and that makes many of us very happy,” says the Korean war veteran and POW Fred Searles.

After a quiet morning of opening gifts at the VA Medical Center, it was time for a Christmas dinner and a party.

“It is indeed nice to have parties, it is really very good,” Dilworth adds.

“Just to come in and make them smile, just the little things you appreciate today,” Searles adds. “It’s great that they have people coming in and having people coming in and telling them how much they love them and they keep doing things and doing things for you.”

“They are my heroes,” says Guest. “They are the heroes of the family of the American legion and we will never, never leave them alone, not just at Christmas, but with every holiday.”

