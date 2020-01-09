advertisement

The Surrey RCMP is looking for people with a strong interest in public safety to get involved in community and crime prevention programs.

Applications to volunteer with the breakaway are now being accepted at surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca, according to a news release.

Volunteers play a pivotal role in events across the city, and participate in a variety of crime prevention programs, the release said.

“Over the past year, volunteers have donated over 13,000 hours of their time to the Surrey RCMP community initiatives,” Gabriel Pelletier, Surrey RCMP community program coordinator, said in the announcement.

These hours included checking more than 165,000 vehicles through Speed ​​Watch, driving 400,000 license plates through the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Program, conducting 4,000 vehicle audits through the Lock Out Auto Crime program and making 1,500 visits to local businesses.

Each program offers volunteers an opportunity to have an immediate impact in reducing crime and improving public safety, the release said.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years of age and be a Canadian citizen with a valid Class 5 driver’s license.

Other criteria include passing a background check, attending all required training sessions, and performing at least 16 hours per month.

The release states that only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is February 28th. For more, visit surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca

