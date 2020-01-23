advertisement

A Derby volunteer prepares to travel thousands of kilometers with the CAFOD international development charity to meet some of the Cambodian communities with which the association works.

Hugh Cafferky, 20, will travel to Cambodia for almost three weeks, where he will meet local families who have been helped by the fundraising and campaign of CAFOD supporters in England and Wales.

Hugh, who is currently participating in the CAFOD gap year program, has volunteered as a retirement manager at De La Salle Retirement Center, St. Cassian’s, Kintbury, since September.

He will now travel with other gap year volunteers to meet some of the local experts who are implementing CAFOD’s development, conservation and education projects.

“I feel so excited to see the amazing work of CAFOD, to see how communities thrive on it and how people’s livelihoods are improved,” said Hugh.

“I feel like I have already learned a lot in preparation about Cambodia, its culture, its busy history and I am so excited to expand my knowledge further when I arrive.”

CAFOD has worked in Cambodia since 1980 and continues to support vulnerable groups by enabling indigenous peoples to gain access to land titles, protect their forests and increase their food supply and income through organic farming.

The charity also works with local organizations to help women influence and get involved in local government.

“One thing I most look forward to is meeting and working with local communities and the young people who belong to them,” said Hugh.

“These experiences and skills will allow me to bring a lot back to the UK to inspire other young people to get involved, namely that they have a voice for the voiceless and to join CAFOD’s work in many ways. by giving, by acting and by praying. “

Hugh will visit various projects around the country, before returning to the United Kingdom to complete his internship and share his experience with his local community.

Siobhan Farnell, a CAFOD representative in Derby, said: “It is great that Hugh can experience firsthand the work of local CAFOD experts and learn so much about such remote communities.

“When he returns to the UK, he will be able to continue supporting the people he has met in Cambodia through his continued volunteer work with CAFOD and by sharing his experiences with the local community here.”

