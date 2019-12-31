advertisement

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. – New Year’s Eve is traditionally an evening for celebration and celebration and almost always contains alcohol. That’s why a man from Columbia County is doing his bit to make sure his neighbors get home safely.

When Roger Kessler from Millville gets into his car at 2 p.m., it’s not to go to a New Year’s party, but rather to take people home.

“On New Year’s Eve, my wife and I were sitting there watching the ball and I thought,” There must be more, there must be something that I can do for the community and, in general, the area, “Kessler said.

Six years ago, Kessler decided to offer people in his community free trips home on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t ask anyone for a penny, maybe just a thank you when they get out of the car.”

Kessler has been a volunteer firefighter at Millville for more than 45 years. Instead of waiting to be sent to a car accident, he may hope to prevent this from happening.

“Because I’ve been involved in using the Jaws of Life to cut off roofs and open cars to get people out, and it’s never a good view,” he said.

“I think it’s a great idea, I think it will save a lot of lives, especially on New Year’s Eve when everyone drinks and everyone wants to come home safely, so that’s what I am for. I will definitely call him if I need it,” Sam said Krause, student at Bloomsburg University.

You can only drive Kessler home if you live in the Millville, Bloomsburg, Berwick and Danville areas, but there are alternatives elsewhere.

So before you sit behind the wheel on New Year’s Eve, you need to know your options to get home. Download the Uber and Lyft apps on your phone to see if rides are available in your area. If you use the first time, you may be able to use a promotional code to get a discount.

Kessler posted his offer on Facebook and even said he would drop people off at their cars the next day. So far, the position has more than 300 shares. But this is the first year of six that he actually had someone on the offer – two women who want to go home from Bloomsburg back to Berwick.

Kessler says that if he can help someone, it’s worth his time.

“Even if it’s just the girl and her boyfriend from here in Bloomsburg, it will make my night.”

