A volunteer fireman died overnight after a truck overturn in extreme winds in NSW and has increased the death toll from the bushfire season to nine.

Two firefighters in the same truck were burned when they fought a bush fire in Green Valley, 70 kilometers east of Albury, New South Wales.

There are currently four emergency fires burning across the state.

In Victoria, the bushfire was heated under extreme weather conditions that have not been observed since the devastating fires on Black Saturday in 2009.

Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s emergency response commissioner, urged drivers to stay off the streets during the disaster because large parts of the state were at “significant risk” – particularly East Gippsland, which has a 230km stretch was shut down.

In South Australia, more than 40 flames are burning across the state, fueled by catastrophic fire conditions.

Milder conditions in the state are forecast for the rest of the week before rising again on Friday.

