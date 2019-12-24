advertisement

Volunteer firefighters receive additional paid vacation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that officials who take time off to fight bushfires will be entitled to additional vacation starting today.

“As the bushfire season starts earlier, one of the things I’ve heard on site is that some people dive into their other vacation entitlements to stay outside fighting the flames,” said Morrison as he toured the fire regions of South Australia ,

He said the announcement of an additional paid vacation will help firefighters “focus on the job.”

Union leader Anthony Albanese said the prime minister should develop strategies to help volunteer firefighters who don’t work in the public sector.

The comments come because the current bushfire season started earlier than usual and is expected to last longer. At least 2,000 firefighters stay on and fight throughout Christmas.

Picture: News Corp

