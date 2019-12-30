advertisement

A young volunteer firefighter was killed in a tragic bush fire fighting accident in southern New South Wales after a thread wind hit a truck he was traveling with last night.

Samuel McPaul, 28, was a passenger in the vehicle when the freak occurred

Around 5.50 p.m. on River Road outside of Albury.

He died at the scene.

“The thoughts of the service are directed at all family members, friends and brigade colleagues of the firefighter,” said the NSW Rural Fire Service yesterday.

The winch lifted the 10-ton truck off the ground and the three firefighters were trapped, according to the ABC.

A second fireman, a 39-year-old man, was flown to Alfred Hospital with severe burns.

The 52-year-old driver was treated on site before being brought to Holbrook Hospital with minor injuries. He has been released since then.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared the news on Twitter overnight, calling it “terrible” and saying he was “grateful” for the firefighters’ work.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her shock last night and said she had missed words.

The firefighters had been working about 110 km east of Albury in the Green Valley, Talmalmo fire, when the truck was rolled.

Police said the group had been fighting fires from the rear protection area in the main cabin.

The fire in the Jingellic region in the east of Albury is still burning out of control and is continuing rapidly due to continued strong winds.

Despite the tragedy, crews remain at the forefront to protect the properties along the north side of the Murray River.

The death toll from this firefighting season has now risen to nine, including two other volunteer firefighters and six members of the public.

32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton and 36-year-old Andrew O’Dwyer died on December 19 when a tree fell into the path of their tanker and it rolled as they drove in a convoy near Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

