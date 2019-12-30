advertisement

A young volunteer firefighter who was killed in a tragic bush fire fighting accident in southern New South Wales was recently married and was expecting his first child.

Samuel McPaul, 28, was killed when the country fire department truck in which he rolled was hit by violent winds outside of Albury in the south of the state at around 5:50 p.m. yesterday.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons choked when he paid tribute to Mr. McPaul at a media conference this morning and described the loss as “devastating”.

advertisement

“He was a young man, 28 years old, highly regarded and admired in the community and in his brigade,” said Commissioner Fitzsimmons.

media_cameraSamuel McPaul, 28, was married last year and was expecting a child with his wife. Image: delivery

“He tragically leaves behind a beautiful woman, Megan, who was pregnant with her first child, who is expected on May 4th.”

The young couple had been married for almost 18 months, and Mr. McPaul’s death shook his family and local community.

The Commissioner has worked tirelessly with the media in the course of the bush fire crisis, but at the moment he was visibly desperate and speechless.

media_cameraSam and Megan McPaul were married 18 months ago and she is pregnant with her first child, who is expected in May. The death of media_cameraSam has devastated his community.

The accident in which Mr. McPaul was killed and three of his colleagues injured was the result of “an extraordinary wind event, a fire tornado, and they believe it could have been the collapse of a pyro-convection column that has formed over the fire front” ,

The winch lifted the 10-ton truck off the ground and the three firefighters were trapped, according to the ABC.

A second fireman, a 39-year-old man, was flown to Alfred Hospital with severe burns. He stays in the hospital.

The 52-year-old driver was treated on site before being brought to Holbrook Hospital with minor injuries. He has been released since then.

“The thoughts of the service are directed at all family members, friends and brigade colleagues of the firefighter,” said the NSW Rural Fire Service yesterday.

media_cameraSamuel McPaul died fighting fires.media_cameraThe volunteer fireman worked outside of Albury.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared the news on Twitter overnight, calling it “terrible” and saying he was “grateful” for the firefighters’ work.

This is terrible news for the families and our sympathy is with them. These are test times. We are very grateful for the courage and commitment of our firefighters.

– Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP), December 30, 2019

The Prime Minister expressed her “sympathy and condolences” to Mr. Paul’s family when she turned to the media at RFS headquarters.

“This shows us what NSW is going through. Every fire front is a threat to life, to the lives of people as they know them, and it was devastating news that brought this home last night, ”said Ms. Berejiklian.

“These circumstances are never easy, but … the circumstances are very tragic and our hearts go to everyone who knew him, worked with him and we cannot explain or appreciate what his family and loved ones are going through.”

The injured firemen had been working in the Green Valley, Talmalmo fire, about 110 km east of Albury when the truck was rolled.

Police said the group had been fighting fires from the rear protection area in the main cabin.

The fire in the Jingellic region in the east of Albury is still burning out of control and is continuing rapidly due to continued strong winds.

Despite the tragedy, crews remain at the forefront to protect the properties along the north side of the Murray River.

media_cameraSam McPaul died defending his home.media_cameraThe Green Valley Fire west of Walwa / Jingellic. Picture: Vicki Tilders on Twitter

The death toll from this firefighting season has now risen to nine, including two other volunteer firefighters and six members of the public.

32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton and 36-year-old Andrew O’Dwyer died on December 19 when a tree fell into the path of their tanker and it rolled as they drove in a convoy near Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

Originally published as a choking hazard for commissioners when firey died

advertisement