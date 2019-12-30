advertisement

It would be a “welcome” gesture if Mick McCarthy, the manager of the Irish men’s football team, faced the difficulties of the Irish Football Association (FAI), Minister of Sport Shane, to cut his salary by EUR 1.2 million, Ross said.

Mr Ross said in an interview with the Irish Times that McCarthy’s salary was “a terrible amount of money”, but the Minister did not ask him to take a discount.

“Anyone who cuts wages in favor of those who are less fortunate than themselves is welcome, and I assumed that they would be paid more elsewhere or that they would be asked for elsewhere, and that would be difficult for them to do “Said Mr. Ross.

“I don’t ask him to do it or not,” he said, but added that those with high salaries who make a reduction in trouble in an organization would “always be welcome”.

Regardless, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the FAI would not receive a blank check to pay for past mistakes, although he said the government would play a role if the association collapsed.

“We will try to work out a plan with them that will allow us to protect football and soccer in Ireland,” said Varadkar. “But we don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking taxpayers to save the FAI and take over their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too.” We will not do that. “

Both Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Ross spoke before the FAI Annual General Meeting, which was called again on Sunday, at which FAI chief Paul Cooke said that there was a possibility that the association could conduct an examination or liquidation.

Mr. Ross also said that in some of his warnings about the future of the League of Ireland he might have been “alarming” and said he did not think the FAI would go bankrupt. “It’s unthinkable,” he said.

In a follow-up release on Sunday evening, Ross said, “The government does not see liquidation or auditing as a viable option” for the FAI.

