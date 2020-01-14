advertisement

Brown Thomas described his spring fashion show in a romantic and nostalgic fashion, which took place on Tuesday morning in the Douglas Hyde Gallery at Trinity College Dublin on a row of sand dunes interspersed with colors by the Dublin sand artist Daniel Doyle.

The clothing, a total of around 90 outfits from top international brands with many references from the 60s, 70s and 80s, seemed to be more for glamorous evening events and escape vacations than for practical everyday life in the city to shoes – everything from sequin kittens with heels mules to bast espadrilles and chunky sneakers.

advertisement

Voluminous shapes and exaggerated silhouettes dominated the show. Long airy floral pleated skirts at Valentino, oversized capes at Balenciaga, opera coats from Richard Quinn, strapless floor-length dresses at Dolce & Gabbana, metallic tents at Roksanda and emerald-green goddess dresses at Victoria Beckham were all showpieces – especially then very dreamy and dramatic together with crystal headbands and crowns at Erdem.

The BT 2020 fashion show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The BT 2020 fashion show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The BT 2020 fashion show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Metallics and sequin decorations were focal points, especially for Dries Van Noten, who opened the show with brocaded coats with crystal and a particularly striking red and gold trench. The shiny sequin blazers from Paco Rabanne and the lurex pants and tweed jackets from Balmain were more striking examples of this trend.

While jackets and dresses were the best-selling items in department stores around the world last winter, shorts will be the best-selling of the season – cycling pants worn by Mugler with a blazer with a leopard print looked sharp and modern. Elsewhere, black leather shorts with paper pocket waists and oversized blouses were more of a challenge, as was the cinematic tartan bermuda and bandeau from Khaite, a new US brand.

The BT 2020 fashion show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The BT 2020 fashion show at the Douglas Hyde Gallery in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

In such a big show, there were many contrasting looks from a soft and narrow pants suit at Prada, a white lace dress from Zimmerman, a simple gray / blue day dress from Valentino and a two-tone trench coat from Bottega Veneta at designer Daniel Lee is considered the new boy wonder of Fashion. But the stars of this show had to be a trinity of Dior outfits, a hit parade that included a perfect little black dress and a classic suit with a tailored jacket and tulle skirt, styles that remain lasting and sustainable in today’s uncertain world.

advertisement