January 15, 2020 Steve Hanley

Wood Mackenzie consultancy says in its latest report that Volkswagen is the largest manufacturer of electric cars at the end of this decade. It is currently in 10th place worldwide. The company says 2228 will produce 22 million battery-electric vehicles.

But Wood Mackenzie’s most important analyst, Ram Chandrasekaran, tells GreenTech Media that between now and 2028, Volkswagen must achieve 53% of the world electric car market to achieve this goal. production, something that would prove to be extremely challenging, “he says.

He thinks it is more realistic to expect Volkswagen to produce around 14 to 16 million EVs in the coming decade. Even those reduced numbers would represent 27% to 39% of the world market and make VW top dog in the world of electric cars.

In an online research memorandum, Chandrasekaran writes: “VW considers electrically powered vehicles as the most effective means for CO2 reduction. There is currently very little overlap between the top ten automakers and top ten BEV makers. In fact, only three companies – Nissan, Hyundai and VW – appear on both lists. VW was in second place, behind Toyota, for all car sales in 2018, but dropped to tenth place for BEV sales in the same year. “

The company must of course have its supply chain in order to achieve the production that it projects. “VW has reached an agreement with Ganfeng to supply lithium for the next decade,” Chandrasekaran notes. “It also has offers for mobile telephony with Samsung SDI, LG Chem, SK Innovation and CATL. VW has recently invested $ 1 billion in Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturer. “If one of those suppliers fails, the goals of the company can be adversely affected, he adds.

What about Tesla?

Tesla is currently increasing production at a fast pace. Could it challenge Volkswagen to take the lead in selling electric cars? In a separate research paper, Wood Mackenzie says that this could only happen if Tesla introduced cheaper boarding cars – something that Volkswagen is already planning to do, especially in the critical Chinese market.

During the Q3 conference call in 2019, Elon Musk said he expects Tesla to control 1% of the global market for new cars. But Ram Chandrasekaran thinks that Tesla needs less expensive offers to achieve that goal. “Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has talked publicly about the possibility of launching a boarding car to compete in a new market. Interesting to note, the most exchanged car for a Model 3 is a Toyota Prius – which, incidentally, costs $ 24,200. If Tesla were to successfully launch such a vehicle, the company would be well positioned to reach its 1% target by mid-2020. “

It is great news that Volkswagen expects to sell more than 20 million electric cars in the coming decade and that Tesla is building new factories in China and Germany. But there are billions of internal combustion vehicles in the world and they all need to be replaced in order to have hope of reducing global carbon emissions. It is not enough to celebrate the fact that the EV revolution is finally taking place. It must be completed and as quickly as possible.

