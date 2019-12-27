advertisement

Cars

27 December 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

One of the persistent riddles for potential EV buyers living in apartment or condominium complexes is how they can recharge their spiffy new EV once they have purchased it. Many parking spaces for apartments and apartments simply have no chargers available and the problem of connecting one directly to an electrical meeting of a resident is in many cases a challenge without solution.

In a press release of December 26, Volkswagen says it has the answer: autonomous, robots that bring a battery to every car in a parking garage, connect and repair when charging is complete. The entire process is app-based and could not be simpler in theory. In the Volkswagen video below, things are explained so easily that even an online blogger can understand what’s going on. (Any resemblance to R2D2 or Wall-E is strictly coincidental, we suppose.)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMC1H__xL3Y (/ embed)

“The robot, which can drive autonomously, is equipped with cameras, laser scanners and ultrasonic sensors. The combination of these systems not only allows the robot to perform the loading process completely autonomously, but also to move around freely in the parking space, to recognize potential obstacles and to respond to them, ”says Volkswagen. Each battery module contains a 25 kWh battery. The system could theoretically connect two or more batteries to each car during one charging session.

“The mobile loading robot will bring a revolution when it comes to charging in different parking facilities, such as multi-storey parking garages, parking spaces and underground parking garages, because we bring the charging infrastructure to the car and not the other way around. With this we make almost every parking place electric without complex individual infrastructural measures. It is a visionary prototype that can be realized fairly quickly if the terms and conditions are right, “says Mark Möller, head of development at Volkswagen Group Components. Here is more from the press release:

The mobile charging robot can be used in various ways. It is not just a robot arm that connects a car to a fixed charging station. Instead, drivers have the choice to park in any available space, regardless of whether a charging station is free or not. The robot brings the charging station directly to the vehicle in the form of a mobile energy storage device. For operators of different parking facilities this is a quick and easy solution to electrify every parking space. “This approach has enormous economic potential,” says Möller. “The construction work as well as the costs for assembling the charging infrastructure can be considerably reduced by using the robots.”

The compact design of the loading robot is perfectly suited for use in limited parking areas without charging infrastructure, such as underground parking garages. Möller continues: “Even the known problem that a charging station is being blocked by another vehicle will no longer exist with our concept. You simply choose any parking space as usual. You can leave the rest to our electronic helper. “

The concept of the mobile charger has so far not progressed far beyond the planning phase. But Volkswagen clearly understands that easy charging is a condition if it is planning to sell millions of electric cars. Based on the state of autonomous driving technology, such a system that operates at speeds of 10 mph or less in a defined space should be easy to do. There are currently no plans to implement the system, but it will not surprise you if Volkswagen will soon have a prototype in use in a parking garage in Berlin or Wolfsburg or Munich.

Automated, app-based charging may not be as sexy as rocket propellers on all four corners of your hypercar, but they can go a long way to make people feel comfortable owning and driving an electric car. Well done Volkswagen.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement