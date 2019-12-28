advertisement

batteries

December 28, 2019 Zachary Shahan

For four days I had opened a draft version with the title “How many electric vehicles does Volkswagen sell in 2020?” A new Volkswagen press release does not answer that question, but it comes close. More importantly, it announces increased targets for the production and sale of Volkswagen electric vehicles.

Previously Volkswagen Group announced an intention to produce and sell 1 million fully electric vehicles in 2025. The target year for this is now 2023, while the target for 2025 has increased to 1½ million.

The EV production trio:

Zwickau-Chattanooga-Anting

The electric vehicle factory in Zwickau, which visited our own Steve Hanley in November during the production of the ID.3, is the cornerstone of much of this planned growth. Although the production of ID.3 increases (or goes through “production hell”, as the CEO of a certain electric automaker would say), there isn’t much good news to report. That is the nature of car production. However, the ID.3 should reach customers in Europe in the summer of 2020, and the ID. CROZZ (probably renamed ID.4) will also start rolling off the production lines at the Zwickau plant in 2020.

The CROZZ is a crossover (who would think so?) And is likely to outsource the ID.3 – although the ID.3 seems more competitive than some of the best-selling cars in the world. The ID CROZZ will be produced in factories in Chattanooga (Tennessee, USA) and Anting (China) and in the factory in Zwickau (Germany).

Show me the money!

How much question? How much annual turnover?

Although no car manufacturer other than Tesla has proven to produce and sell hundreds of thousands of units of one electric vehicle per year, it is easy to propose a few hundred thousand annual ID.3 and ID sales. CROZZ (each).

There were more than 730,000 Volkswagen Golf sales in 2018, and the ID.3 is in fact seen as an electrical replacement for the Golf. There were more than 810,000 sales of the Honda Civic in 2018, a car with which the ID.3 could compete in important ways. It should offer better operating costs and better performance for the money.

As mentioned above, the ID. CROZZ is expected to be even more popular because it is a crossover. Top gasoline petrol can be considered as the Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue / X-Trail and Honda CR-V, which in 2018 had more than 807,000, 771,000 and 736,000 sales respectively.

That said, we still have to see that a traditional car manufacturer stimulates as much consumer demand for electric vehicles as Tesla has stimulated, and it is unclear how long it will take for a large wave of ‘early majority’ tech adopters ready to come. switch to e-mobility, but more comfortable with a traditional car brand such as Volkswagen or Audi to go electric.

In general I am optimistic about Volkswagen, because it strives to electrify its fleet relatively quickly, puts a lot of money into it and rolls out extremely compelling electric vehicles. But I will be careful with that attitude until I see clear evidence that hundreds of thousands of consumers a year are ready to buy electric Volkswagens. Although ID.3 has a considerable interest of the consumer, the preorders do not come close to Tesla Model 3 reservations prior to deliveries to customers. Fortunately for those of us who would like to see figures in which sales are viewed to a certain extent, Volkswagen has emphasized the pre-order count in the press release that has just been published: “For the first time, Volkswagen also offered pre-booking for the ID. 3. To date, more than 37,000 customers have reserved an ID.3 and paid a deposit in advance. The good news is: I expect Volkswagen to rely more on routine purchases than massive preorders for its EVs. It does not have the fanfare that Tesla has, but it does have a substantial regular flow of monthly buyers through its many dealers worldwide. In other words, I don’t think you can make a simple comparison between pre-orders and the final consumer demand for Tesla versus Volkswagen EVs. (That said, if you can, Volkswagen’s 37,000 preorders indicate something like 10x fewer ID.3 sales per year than Model 3 sales per year, which would be a terrible disappointment.)

Volkswagen does not shy away from bold statements, which I think is an important indication for a strong sales attempt for ID brands and the ultimate consumer demand. The German automaker reiterated yesterday that it plans to become the world’s # 1 electric automaker:

“In the coming years Volkswagen wants to become the world market leader in e-mobility and will invest € 33 billion in these efforts throughout the group in 2024, including € 11 billion in the Volkswagen brand.”

Tens of billions of dollars do not go to PR and vaporware. That money is for a serious EV offensive that Volkswagen could make the # 1 EV producer among conventional automakers. (I don’t think 1 million EV sales in 2023 or 1.5 million sales in 2025 would beat Tesla.)

And remember, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the ceremony for the launch of ID.3 production, no small indication of how serious Volkswagen is about its EV goals.

I have to take into account that it is not clear how much demand Volkswagen expects from each of its first EV models. The company will introduce different electric models from different brands. This is different from Tesla’s focus on two or three models in the coming years – the Tesla Model 3, the Model Y and perhaps the Cybertruck. Volkswagen Group will have very similar or reclassified versions of electric VW vehicles available under the Audi, SEAT and ŠKODA brands. However, the models of the Volkswagen brand have to do the heavy lifting, so it is not surprising to see the ID.3, ID. CROZZ and ID. VIZZION as the first models of the company that really started in the electrification revolution.

In Volkswagen’s latest news report highlighting the reinforced objectives, the company reminds us of the key specifications explaining why the ID.3 should be a popular hit: “The ID.3 is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) ) and offers ranges from 330 to 550 kilometers (WLTP). The basic version of the model costs less than € 30,000. “

Tesla versus Volkswagen – Barcelona versus Real Madrid? Is someone else going to participate in the competition?

Volkswagen’s plans to become the world’s largest EV producer are not for 2020 or even 2021. Tesla has (at least) locked up in the coming years. Tesla strives to produce more than 360,000 EVs in Fremont this year, while Volkswagen is in good condition if this happens in 2021. “From 2021, up to 330,000 EVs leave the assembly line every year, making Zwickau the largest and most efficient EV plant in Europe,” Volkswagen writes. That would be about two years behind Tesla, which I think almost everyone would say is not too poor. Many top car analysts regard other American car manufacturers as 5+ or even 10+ years behind Tesla.

While Tesla has just completed the first phase of its China Gigafactory and announced a German Gigafactory, Volkswagen itself has the aforementioned EV production plans in Tennessee and China. It would be nice for another car manufacturer to announce large production plans for electric vehicles in this large trio of regions: Asia, Europe, North America. Until then, it’s hard to think of anyone else as serious about EV revolution as these two automakers. (Yes, Nissan is already producing the LEAF in Asia, the UK and the US, but the production volume is rather small than large and I am not aware of any plans to increase the latter.)

Tesla + Volkswagen,

Not Tesla versus Volkswagen!

It is easy and fun to put companies against each other in sports terms when we look at a product market. The EV market is no exception. However, it can be framed very differently. Even if we stick to sports, we can regard Tesla as Michael Jordan and Volkswagen Scottie Pippen. It is a fact that the sale of electric vehicles by both car manufacturers will decrease from the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles, which means that the total car market will switch to electricity. The VW ID.3 is expected to compete with different vehicles with which the Model 3 competes, and to attract different consumer groups. The ID. CROZZ will attract buyers in the same way that the Tesla Model Y would not convert into electricity.

Together we are stronger and the most important for the EV market is that a large number of attractive EV models go into production and are ready for large sales volumes.

Many Tesla buyers would not consider Volkswagen. Many Volkswagen buyers would not consider Tesla. That is a reality that all players in the industry or followers should understand. In addition, more models will come on the market and more attention to EVs will help “lift all boats.” Tesla product unveils and production launches will increase awareness and sales for Volkswagen models. Volkswagen product disclosures and product launches will increase awareness and sales of Tesla models.

Batteries, batteries, batteries

I recently thought of writing an article titled “It’s The Batteries, Stupid,” a piece about the very popular political phrase “It’s the economy, stupid,” coined by Bill Clinton adviser James Carville in 1992. However, I only realized that we published an article with that title in July. This is at least what many EV production and sales discussions amount to. Volkswagen will not miss the beat in its schedule or its PR. It says: “Volkswagen has also laid the foundation for the development, testing and production of battery cells. From 2020, a battery cell factory with a capacity of 16 gigawatt hours will be developed in Salzgitter. The start of production is planned for the end of 2023 / beginning of 2024. To this end, Volkswagen has entered into a joint venture with the Swedish battery producer Northvolt. “

Yup, that’s a Volkswagen giga factory, whether the German giant decides to adopt Tesla’s terminology or not. It is a few years behind Tesla’s first giga factory, but it is clearly now part of Volkswagen’s solid plans for the transition of electric vehicles and is separate from other electrification plans for car manufacturers. As Volkswagen does now, other car manufacturers expect to purchase their batteries from external companies such as LG Chem, CATL, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation. However, if the demand for EVs increases, it can be a risky bet, because much more demand than supply can lead to high battery prices for car manufacturers, which would make their EVs less competitive. In the course of this technical transition it may be wise for car manufacturers to integrate more vertically and have more control over their own destiny on the front of the battery and the front of the car. Volkswagen seems to be starting up here, at least partly, with Tesla. Who’s next?

2020-2025

2020–2025 will be a fascinating period for the EV market. We have the Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID. CROZZ (or ID.4), Tesla Model Y, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford Mustang Mach-E and certainly extra compelling electric vehicles that come on the market in the first half of that period, each with the potential to see more than 100,000 sales a year, an achievement that until now has only been achieved by the Tesla Model 3. By the end of this period, we should count the annual EV sales of individual car manufacturers in millions instead of tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands. Will Volkswagen reach number 1 by the end of these 5 years? Will Tesla stay ahead? Will another major automaker compete for # 1 or have a strong show on stage? We will see.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









