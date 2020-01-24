advertisement

Clean power

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess went to Germany last week to participate in the annual World Economic Forum event. While he was there, he took the opportunity to sing the praises of Tesla. “I think it’s great to have good competition. We think that Tesla plays a very important role in the transition because they clear the way. They showed that electric cars work, that a fully electric car is the right solution. We appreciate that so, “CNess told the Davos press, according to CNBC.

Such praise is of course welcome, but it raises the question of what would have happened to the EV revolution if Tesla had not come along. And let’s not overlook the impact of Elon Musk on company direction after he took over and relocated some of the company’s other founders. What if the only electric cars on the road were Nissan LEAFs and BMW i3s? What if the Chevy Volt was as good as it became in the eyes of most EV fans? (Oh, yes, the Volt was created because of what Bob Lutz Tesla saw do.)

It’s easy to look back and grin at some of Tesla’s early issues – missed deadlines, prioritizing the Model X for the Model 3, struggling to get cars out of the door at the Fremont plant. Each of us can come up with examples in which we may have done it differently than Elon. But here we are in 2020 and the feeling is that the transition to electric transport – not only for private cars but also for heavy trucks and even airplanes – has begun and is gaining speed every day. Would the Volkswagen MEB platform for electric cars even exist without Tesla constantly pushing the envelope?

Upping Its Green Energy Game

The EV revolution certainly gave Volkswagen the chance to recover from its self-inflicted wounds after its diesel cheat scandal broke out in 2015. It has returned from that debacle to regain its position as one of the largest car companies in the world. As part of its commitment to build electric vehicles, the company is also striving for a plan to become CO2 neutral in all its production activities by 2050.

Achieving that goal means using more sustainable energy. In a press release this week, the company said that 70% of the electricity it buys from external sources for its 16 plants around the world, with the exception of those in China, comes from renewable sources. Before the end of 2020 it is stated that this will increase to 90%. In addition, Volkswagen generates its own electricity in various of its factories, part of which is burning coal.

That is the current situation at the Wolfsburg plant, but that generating station will be shut down by 2022 and converted into a highly efficient combined cycle gas turbine. Once the switch has been made, emissions from the generating plant will be reduced by 60%, keeping nearly 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere every year. That is the equivalent of emissions due to 870,000 conventional cars.

Some people still hate Volkswagen for its diesel cheating activities, ignoring the fact that other car companies had their eye on cheating schemes of their own, but the company has set aside all senior executives who responsible for those abuses and adopted a new attitude – thanks to the unremitting efforts of Tesla and Elon Musk.

