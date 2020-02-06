advertisement

Convertible SUVs are a rare breed. Land Rover produced a Range Rover Evoque Convertible for a few years, but it was not liked and sold in very small numbers.

Unshakable, the German giant Volkswagen is trying its luck with the T-Roc Cabriolet.

Based on the Golf, the T-Roc is a compact SUV that rivals the Nissan Juke, the Ford Ecosport and the Toyota C-HR.

Now, VW has taken over the T-Roc to offer a fashionable convertible version.

The price starts at £ 26,750, with two engines available to choose from. These are both gasoline, a 1.0 liter of 113 hp or a 1.5 liter of 148 hp, and are linked to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the latter can be chosen with a seven-speed automatic DSG gearbox.

The Cabriolet has a longer body and wheelbase to allow more space for passengers and to accommodate the model’s foldable canvas roof, which can be lowered in nine seconds and raised in 11.

Starting capacity still suffers, of course, as it does with every convertible ever made. The boot of the T-Roc Convertible is 284 liters, down from the healthy 445 liter capacity of the hardtop version.

Even entry-level models are well-equipped, with basic design trims with 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone temperature control, cruise control Adaptive, lane departure assistance and “ front assistance ” which help minimize the risk of collisions during emergency braking situations.

The premium R-Line starts at £ 31,920 and comes with 19-inch alloys, a digital instrument display, LED headlights, an external body kit and a stack of interior technology upgrades. It also benefits from a sport suspension, which means it’s 20mm lower than the standard car.

The convertible is available in the same color range as the regular T-Roc and two additional shades, Ivy Green and Smoky Gray Metallic.

It’s hard to think of cars that will compete with the T-Roc Cabriolet, but the Mazda MX-5 seems the closest bet.

It is not yet known when it will go on sale, but if VW makes sense, it will be in time for the summer.

