TORONTO – Volkswagen pleaded guilty to dozens of Canadian charges in a sweeping emissions fraud scandal on January 22, including admitting secretly importing cars that violated environmental standards.

The German automaker and Krone filed an agreed fact finding with a court in Toronto, acknowledging that the company imported 128,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles and 2,000 Porsche vehicles that violated the standards.

The statement said that prosecutor Tom Lemon found that certain supervisors and other Volkswagen employees “knew that VW was using software to defraud the US testing process”, the results of which are used by the Canadian authorities.

The federal government accused the auto giant of 58 illegal imports under the Environmental Protection Act and two misleading information last month.

The factual finding states that the automaker has already tried to make some changes in Canada.

Volkswagen “has spent considerable funds on the renovation of the affected vehicles and has taken extensive measures,” Lemon read in court.

“VW paid for Canadian consumer damage by providing compensation and benefits for emissions changes and buyback options to remediate the affected vehicles … or remove them from the road.”

These comparisons, according to the document, provided “up to a potential maximum” of $ 2.69 billion and were completed by August 31, 2019.

In court last month, lawyers said they wanted to plead guilty, but the resolution was postponed while three people tried to testify about the victim’s effects and make other contributions.

Ontario judge Enzo Rondinelli ruled against them, saying that it was not her job to prosecute the company that was accused of harming them.

Lemon said at the time that he would collect and review the victims’ impact assessments before submitting them to the court on January 22, following the typical procedure.

On January 22, prosecutors argued that the “statement on the effects on the community” submitted to them was not admissible in court. The seven-page document – along with 520 pages of reference material – was an attempt to include unchecked expert statements in the minutes.

Rondinelli will now consider whether to accept the document.

Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three crimes before a U.S. court in 2017 and was fined $ 4.3 billion. The German public prosecutor sentenced the company to a fine of one billion euros in 2018.

Several executives and managers of the company have also been charged in the United States and Germany and some have been jailed.

