January 6, 2020 Steve Hanley

When Tesla struggled to get the Model X and Model 3 into production, industry observers fell over themselves and criticized the young company for being amateurs. Volkswagen has long been one of the world’s largest automakers, and it even finds that building its first electric car – the ID.3 – is a much greater challenge than ever thought.

The company started serial production of the ID.3 First in November, but at the end of December it acknowledged that the first 10,000 cars are being manufactured without the ability to accept software updates over the air. The cars are therefore parked on country estates until the company can send teams of software engineers to them to solve the problem. Volkswagen expects to start deliveries at the end of May or early June.

Last week the company organized a special event for customers who have reserved an ID.3 in Denmark and have told them that deliveries in that country will not start until August. It also had some other bits of bad news – some important and others less.

Early first edition cars do not have dual zone climate control.

There is no bicycle carrier available for cars with a panoramic sunroof.

The “S” version with the 77 kWh battery is only a model for four passengers, without seat belts for a middle passenger in the back seat.

The bad news is summarized in this video by Battery Life:

The responses to the video offer some context. A person from France said that gray is the only free color. The rest cost an additional € 690. (This is Tesla’s approach.) Apparently, there is a similar event for reservation holders that will pop up in the UK within a few weeks, where more information about deliveries and options will be available.

Several people expressed their dismay that a bicycle carrier is not available for cars with the panoramic sunroof, while others noted that the lack of seat belts in the “S” version is probably due to a larger battery space that is normally reserved for the middle passenger. . An alternative explanation is that the larger battery adds so much weight that the inclusion of a fifth passenger would exceed the maximum load capacity of the car.

Another person suggested that Volkswagen might decide to simply eliminate the electric drive and let a good old-fashioned diesel engine slip under the hood. I think he was attentive, but you never know. This comment from Daniel D certainly gets a prize for creative sarcasm: “More bad news: the first 1000 production cars come without wheels. The cars of the proto series are only intended for static application. But the good thing is that a modified VW version of GTA V is built into the infotainment to act as a driving simulator. “

Volkswagen will come through this, just as Tesla came through the period of production. But the problems it faces to take its ID-branded cars into production, illustrate all too well the difficulties that smaller companies have that miss the enormous technical and financial resources of Volkswagen when they try to switch from combustion engines to electric motors. Building electric cars is not for cowards or the faint of heart.

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









