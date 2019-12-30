advertisement

30 December 2019 Zachary Shahan

Volkswagen Group now spends a lot of time on its electrification plans – or e-mobility, as they call it in Europe. Some consider this to be just PR, but I think the sales goals are real and we know that the company has launched a first electric car plant and is investing tens of billions of euros in batteries and EV development. There is sufficient evidence that Volkswagen Group has a completely electric future in mind and probably even expects it to arrive before the set goals.

To begin with, a comment from a CleanTechnica reader yesterday reminded us that Volkswagen reported more than a year ago that it was closing its combustion engine business (today about 100% of its business). However, to scare the critics, it is worth noting that the first deliveries of Volkswagen’s latest generation gas / diesel vehicles will not begin until 2026.

When you combine that with the company’s plan to sell 3 million electric vehicles in 2025, about a quarter of the expected sale, you get a number of basic options regarding the company’s assumptions. It either assumes that electric vehicles will be so competitive in the eyes of the masses that 1 in 4 Volkswagen buyers want an electric vehicle (EV), but not competitive enough in the other 75% of buyers’ eyes, or it supposes that the supply will be so limited that the company will not be able to produce more than a few million units, the waiting times will be long and most buyers will decide to hold on a little longer to go electric. The first idea seems a bit hard to believe (especially when, in my opinion, today’s top electric vehicles are objectively much better than their gas / diesel competitors), but the latter seems even more unlikely.

In short, I think Volkswagen’s expectation that only 25% of car buyers want an EV in 2025 is too pessimistic, but it is still the most ambitious prediction or plan of a conventional automaker. There are also some big questions about the availability of sources (listen to the podcast below), but the article assumes that Volkswagen’s expectations are right and that it will indeed yield 3 million EVs in 2025. Let’s see how Volkswagen Group (home to Volkswagen), Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA and some other brands) could come to that number, with ample insight from a new presentation by the chairman of the board of directors and Volkswagen- CEO Herbert Diess.

In the presentation linked above, Diess emphasizes an investment of ~ € 33 billion (timetable is not specified) and that the company has based its new climate strategy since 2015 on fully electric vehicle platforms. The first wave of those ground-up EVs has just arrived, led by the Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan and Volkswagen ID.3. We also have the ID.Crozz, ID.Vizzion, e-tron GT, ID.Buzz, Skoda Vision E and e-tron Sportback around the corner.

An important point that is often lost with non-EV publications and the general public is that these EVs are usually cost-competitive with gasoline or diesel vehicles in their class, and they offer significantly better driver and passenger characteristics. The first part of that sentence was the next point in Diess’s presentation.

TCO = total cost of ownership. As the presentation shows, Diess agrees that EVs are already cost competitive and Volkswagen’s second wave of EVs will be considerably lower operating costs, which makes it surprising that 75-80% of consumers would still opt for the latter, but I think that Diess and crew unfortunately expect a low awareness of this point, or a strong fear of going electric anyway.

As you can see in the following chart, everything adds up, Volkswagen Group expects ~ 4% of its sales in 2020 to be electric, and then expects the figure to rise to more than 20% in 2025 each year.

That is around 450,000 sales in 2020 on around 16 models. However, it is unclear how the distribution of the model is expected to proceed in terms of sales volume. Given the brand, price and marketing focus, I assume that ID.3 and ID.Crozz will take a large share of sales, especially when you consider that Volkswagen expects half of its EV sales in 2025 from the ID family. Note, however, that the company will launch 8 new electric models in 2020 – in addition to the currently available Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, VW e-Golf, etc. – and will only have two ID models on the market by the end of the year. to be. My very scientific estimate is that ID.3 and ID. Crozz will each sell 100,000 in 2020 and the rest of the group’s sales will come from other models. We will see.

About the author





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









