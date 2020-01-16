advertisement

January 16, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

Volkswagen’s CEO, Herbert Diess, has reportedly once again expressed the company’s powerful internal struggles with regard to the transition to electric vehicles. Before I comment on his last comments, however, I want to go back to what Sergio Marchionne, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, made quite clear a few years ago: older car manufacturers must reinvent themselves to be real electric vehicle companies. Many outsiders view the shift from making fossil-fueled vehicles to making electric vehicles as a simple transition, but it is actually an existential crisis for major automakers.

As I have written before, older car manufacturers have an extremely thin and difficult cord. On the one hand, they are dead if they do not electrify quickly enough. On the other hand, they have to invest a huge amount of money to go from fossil drives to electric drives to stay on a comparable production scale as they currently exist, and they will definitely have to swallow stranded assets and sunk costs that their financials see for a while how poorly off.

I think that Diess has pointed to this point in various ways – and even years – in recent months, as he needs to inform both investors and employees about the difficulty of this transition and the potential for failure.

According to Reuters (h / t Steve Hamel), Diess emphasized to reporters today: “The big questions are: are we fast enough?” This focuses on my first point above about the cord that they have to run. “If we continue with our current speed, it will be very difficult,” Diess added, and he went into what some might call “CleanTechnica Tesla fanboy” territory by also noting that Volkswagen could eventually go Nokia’s route if it goes too slow.

This is due to an increase in the targets of Volkswagen and Volkswagen Group for the production of electric vehicles. In the coming years, Diess wants his expansive company to become the world’s # 1 electric automaker. Some still see the goals as far too slow. Some see them as too ambitious. The chance that they are just right is probably not something that Volkswagen wants to think about for a long time, because it is very challenging to time such a transition perfectly as a large, established operator. I personally think Volkswagen is going in the right direction, and today’s comments make me think that even more.

A week ago today I wrote the article: “The 2 big questions about the future of Volkswagen *.” The first issue that was discussed therein was autonomy, a topic for another day, but the second issue, I think, is that Diess is considering a lot of time – the Osborne effect. I would sweat profusely if it was my job to transfer Volkswagen Group in a way that drove the electrification wave beautifully to the coast. The Osborne effect is like a giant rock in the middle of the breaking wave. The best explanation I have seen so far about this challenge in the context of the car manufacturer is one written by Maarten Vinkhuyzen, so I highly recommend reading or re-reading that essay. No one should assume that Volkswagen has an easy solution to this challenge, and I believe that public recognition by Diess itself is useful to bring this discussion to the public and to emphasize the uncertainty of the moment.

Again echoing CleanTechnica commentators who are often seen as radical, unrealistic souls, I end with this line from Volkswagen’s global leader: “The era of classic car makers is over.”

I think it is appropriate to use the term “leader” for Diess. I think he makes difficult decisions and says difficult things to help his company move forward. When the era of car manufacturers is over, there is perhaps no greater challenge for the industry than to remain a major car manufacturer in the new era. We will see how Volkswagen Group is doing on this growing worldwide wave.

* Maybe Diess read it. I understand that this would not be the first CleanTechnica article that he consumed with an open mind.

All images courtesy Volkswagen

