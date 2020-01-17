advertisement

January 17, 2020

Quick, name 10 major battery manufacturers. The usual suspects are Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and Contemporary Amperex. What about Guoxuan? You may have never heard of that Chinese company, but Volkswagen has. This week it purchased a 20% stake in the company with a value of approximately $ 560 million, according to a CNBC News article based on a Reuters report.

Volkswagen is building two new electric car factories in China, one with partner SAIC that will have a capacity of 300,000 cars per year and another with partner FAW Group in the southeastern city of Foshan. All those cars are built on the company’s completely new electric MEB platform and they all need batteries.

An anonymous source tells Reuters that Volkswagen had long wanted a majority stake in a battery manufacturer to have better control over critical elements of its electric vehicle supply chain. It is planned to sell 1.5 million electric cars a year in China by 2024. The deal, which is nearing completion, will make the German company the second largest shareholder in Guoxuan after Zhuhai Guoxuan Trading, a company led by Guoxuan’s founder Li Zhen. It currently holds 25% of the outstanding shares.

Guoxuan is one of the many medium-sized Chinese battery producers behind CATL and BYD, says CNBC. It is located in Hefei, the eastern city of China, where Volkswagen also builds electric vehicles with JAC Motor.

“By keeping an interest in the best Chinese battery producers, car manufacturers can gain more negotiating power over battery prices,” said Yale Zhang, director of Shanghai-based consulting firm AutoForesight. “Foreign car manufacturers are now catching up with their Chinese counterparts in securing battery supplies in China.”

A recent report by Wood Mackenzie claimed that by 2030, Volkswagen would be the largest manufacturer of electric cars in the world, surpassing Tesla and all other manufacturers. Many people doubt that prediction, but there can be little doubt that the Wolfsburg-based company is serious about building and selling electric cars – and many of them – in the coming decade.

