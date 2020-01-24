advertisement

After 3000 years of silence, the voice of an Egyptian mother is heard for the first time.

Nesyamun was a priest who lived under the turbulent rule of Pharaoh Rameses XI between 1099 and 1069 BC. B.C. lived and worked in the temple of Karnak in Thebes, today’s Luxor. His voice would have been an integral part of his duties, from singing and singing to speaking.

advertisement

His last wish, which was engraved in his sarcophagus, was that his voice be heard in the afterlife. After the pioneering work of researchers across the UK, his wish was fulfilled.

You can see how the mummy sounds from the following video:

Scientists at Royal Holloway, the University of London, the University of York and the Leeds Museum came together to recreate Nesyamun’s vocals using 3D printing – and their results have since been published in the Scientific Reports Journal.

By reproducing the mummy’s vocal cords – after scanning the corpse to ensure the dimensions were correct – and using an artificial larynx (organ commonly known as a voice box), the team was able to produce a synthetic vowel sound that the tone of Nesyamun’s voice is said to be similar.

Professor David Howard, head of the electrical engineering department at Royal Holloway University in London and co-author of the study, told The Guardian:

What we did is create the sound of Nesyamun as it is in his sarcophagus. It is not a sound from his speech as such, since he actually does not speak. Our larynx sound is electronic, and if this sound were generated by Nesyamun, he would channel lung air out through his larynx where his vocal folds would vibrate to achieve the same effect.

The feat was made possible by how well the mummy was preserved. It is believed that Nesyamun died of an allergic reaction after an insect bite. This explains why his tongue sticks out, but also why the bones around his neck haven’t been damaged.

Co-author Prof. Joann Fletcher, professor of archeology at the University of York, told BBC News that their research has given them “a unique opportunity to hear the sound of someone who has long been dead”.

Prof Fletcher further commented on the meaning of Nesyamun’s wish:

Every Egyptian hoped that after death his soul could speak to recite the so-called “negative confession” that told the gods of the court that they had lived a good life. Only if the gods agreed, could the deceased soul go to eternity – if it failed the test, they died a second, permanent death.

After their successful results, the team hopes to “create a version of what he would have said in the Temple of Karnak” in the future. If you want to see the mummy of Nesyamun, his remains are on display at the Leeds City Museum.

advertisement