Sonia Kruger’s successor as The Voice Australia presenter has been announced.

The Channel 9 singing show this year will have not one, but two presenters to anchor the popular program, with Extra TV presenter Renee Bargh and ex-The Voice presenter Darren McMullen entering the stage.

The news comes after Kruger left the Nine Network at the end of last year and joined Channel 7.

Seven Network said Kruger will host a new Mega Mini Golf reality show and will also become a judge at Got Talent in Australia.

media_cameraRenee Bargh. Image: John Sciulli / Getty Images for G’Day USAmedia_cameraDarren McMullen. Picture: Channel 9

The 33-year-old Bargh comes from Byron Bay and has lived in Los Angeles for a decade to report on events on the red carpet and interview celebrities for Extra TV.

She will now split her time between Australia and the United States.

“To be honest, I’m so thrilled that I’ve wanted to come home for a long time,” Bargh told Today Extra this morning.

“That seems to be the perfect job for it. I couldn’t be happier. “

The same judges repeat their roles this year, with Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland and Boy George taking over the red chairs.

Bargh is also close friends with Goodrem, but said she supports all coaches.

“Everyone keeps asking me which team you would be on.” Please don’t put me in this position. Delta all the way, ”she said.

“(But) I love all coaches. Guy has been a really good friend for a long time. Kelly has become a new friend. I haven’t met Boy George yet, but I think we’ll get along great, and I’ve always known Darren, so it feels like a family affair. “

media_cameraThe voice coaches Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland. Picture: Channel 9

McMullen, 37, who recently appeared at The Masked Singer’s Channel 10 singing competition, was the host of The Voice when it first aired in 2012.

