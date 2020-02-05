advertisement

LONDON – Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks after the UK has decided to limit the Chinese company’s role in 5G and adopt new EU guidelines for the company’s devices, said managing director Nick Read.

“We have now decided to take Huawei out of its core due to the EU toolbox and the UK government’s decision,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

advertisement

“The implementation takes about five years and costs about 200 million euros.”

The UK has given Huawei a limited role in new mobile networks last month – despite the pressure from the United States to be absolutely banned for security reasons – but excluded it from the core and introduced an upper limit of 35 percent for the less sensitive radio network.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected US claims that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

Read that Vodafone only needs to make minor adjustments to comply with regulations in the UK, where it has not used Huawei devices in its core network.

He broadly welcomed the British approach, which he described as evidence-based and differentiated between core and non-core, but refused to allow operators to use certain providers.

Nick Read, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone, speaks at the Mobile World Congress on February 25, 2019 in Barcelona. (Lluis Gene / AFP via Getty Images)

“It will have a huge impact on customers and the quality of the networks if we are forced to swap them quickly,” he said. “Although this is not a problem in the UK, I would not want this for Europe.”

He said there could be delays of between two and five years depending on which countries decided to set an upper limit.

“The United States is moving forward, China is moving forward,” he said. “We cannot hold back on our 5G deployment, so I think ceilings would be restrictive on that basis.”

In Germany, Vodafone’s largest European market, lawmakers have been arguing about Huawei for weeks.

By Paul Sandle

advertisement