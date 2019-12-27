advertisement

MOSKOW – Vladimir Putin was appointed acting president on December 31, 1999, by then-President Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

Here are some highlights of Putin’s 20 years in power: August 9, 1999 – During an economic crisis, President Yeltsin nominates security chief Vladimir Putin as his fifth prime minister in less than a year, and says that he wants Putin to succeed him as president. In the coming weeks, bombing of apartment blocks across Russia killed more than 300 people, in attacks Putin blames on Chechen militants. His popularity has grown due to his harsh response, which includes aerial bombardment of parts of Chechnya and an attack to reclaim the southern province. Some Kremlin critics question whether Chechen militants were really behind the apartment raids. December 31, 1999 – Ailing Yeltsin resigns and appoints acting President Putin.

March 26, 2000 – Putin wins his first presidential election.

advertisement

August 12, 2000 – The Kursk nuclear-powered submarine sinks to the bottom of the Baren Sea, killing all 118 crew after a blast aboard. Putin’s image suffers a setback as he comments on the crisis only after four days.

2002 – Chechen militants take more than 800 people hostage at a theater in Moscow. Special forces end the siege, but use a poison gas in the process that kills many of the hostages.

2003 – Oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky arrested and charged with fraud. He was later found guilty and jailed in one case, his supporters say, as punishment for his involvement in politics. He was released only in 2013 after Putin forgave him. March 2004 – Putin wins second term as president with more than 70 percent of the vote as oil prices fuel a consumer boom and raise living standards, a trend that continues for another four years. September 2004 – Islamic fighters seize more than 1,000 people at a school in Beslan, South Russia, triggering a three-day siege that ends with a firearm. A total of 334 hostages were killed, more than half of them children. Some parents say authorities blocked treatment of the siege and blamed Putin. 2004 December – Putin removes direct elections to regional governors, effectively making them Kremlin appointees. Putin says the move is needed to keep Russia united.

2005 – Putin describes the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.

2006 – Investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of human rights abuses in Chechnya, is killed in Moscow on Putin’s birthday. Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko dies in London the same year after being poisoned with a radioactive substance. A British inquiry years later concludes that he was killed by Russian agents.

2007 – Putin delivers a speech in Munich, in which he makes noise in the United States, accusing Washington of “using almost uncontrolled force in international relations”.

May 2008 – Constitutional bounds on him serving more than two consecutive presidential terms, when Putin becomes prime minister after his ally, Dmitry Medvedev, becomes president.

August 2008 – Russia fights and wins a brief war with Georgia. Tbilisi loses control over two breakaway regions that have been garrisoned by Russian troops.

2012 – Putin returns to the presidency, winning re-election with over 60% of the vote after a decision to extend presidential terms to six out of four years. Major anti-Putin protests take place before and after the vote, with critics claiming to cheat voters.

February 7-23, 2014 – Russia hosts Winter Olympics at Sochi Black Sea resort. February 27, 2014 – Russian forces begin annexing the Crimea region of Ukraine after Ukrainian protesters ousted their friendly Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych. Russia includes Crimea another month after a referendum condemned by the West. The United States and the EU continue to impose sanctions on Moscow.

April 2014 – A revolt of pro-Russian separatism erupts in eastern Ukraine which results in a still ongoing conflict that gives rebels control over a wide area of ​​territory and leaves more than 13,000 people dead. Western nations accuse Russia of supporting the revolt; Moscow denies direct involvement.

September 30, 2015 – Russia launches air strikes on Syria in its largest Middle East intervention in decades, turning the tide of conflict in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.

November 2016 – Donald Trump is elected president of the United States after promising to mend defeated ties with Moscow. However, US authorities determine that Russia attempted to interfere in the election in favor of Trump, throwing a row over US-Russian ties, despite Moscow’s denials.

March 4, 2018 – A former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter are poisoned in England with a nerve agent. They survive but a woman who lives nearby dies after her partner brings home the poison found in a bottle of thrown perfume. Britain accuses Russia of denying involvement.

March 19, 2018 – Putin wins a landslide re-election victory and a mandate to stay in office until 2024.

June / July 2018 – Russia hosts Men’s Soccer World Cup.

July 2019 – Protests erupt in Moscow over a municipal election that the opposition against the Kremlin says is unfair. These protests take place in the largest sustained protest movement in Moscow in the years before they came out.

December 2019 – Putin prides himself on leading his country into hypersonic weapons and says other countries are trying to catch on. (Writing and reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Gareth Jones)

advertisement