Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik recently visited Chennai to train fourteen young chess talents, including grandmasters R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh. The training camp, which took place from January 8th to 18th, was the second of its kind – the first to be held in Geneva last August.

Sportstar spoke to the 44-year-old Russian about his career, his plans for retirement, the influence of Viswanathan Anand, his most memorable games, and more.

It would be unfair if I asked you to make a selection, but since you had a camp with some participants here before, was there anything about someone you noticed?

I don’t want to select anyone from the group and call names. I can’t point to anyone. They are all very talented. They all have the chance to grow and become top players.

The camp took place in a resort on the east coast road in Chennai, where it is very peaceful and cheerful. There is hardly any traffic and it is outside the city. Was the site completed for the same reason to encourage concentration?

I fully trusted Microsense (the organizers) for the location. And as I expected, it was perfect. It was a place to stay in the midst of nature. We also played a bit of football on changing days. It was the best possible atmosphere to learn chess because sessions like this last so many hours that you also need a place where you can synchronize. It was good for the kids to take a 15 minute break and play chess again with full concentration.

You said you wanted to do something different earlier than it was before you turned 60. Was it always time to become a mentor? What was life like after retirement?

I don’t really consider myself a mentor. I pass on my experience and knowledge to someone who can use it well. Since I’ve worked for many years to gain knowledge and experience, it’s only good if I can pass it on to someone else, especially the children. And about my life after my retirement, yes, it’s very different and very diverse. (I do) many things – inside and outside of chess. It is interesting and different and I get used to it and find it exciting in its own way.

How would you deal with a player whose playing style and attitude is different from yours?

Of course, sometimes you encounter opponents who have no similar style, vision, or understanding of chess. In any case, you have to try to understand the weakest points of the opponents. the style and you know the resources. You have to try to hit its weak points. During your career you will meet players who are very different from you, but it is still the same. You need to find their weaknesses and keys on how to use the differences to your advantage.

You have had many problems since you started playing chess, including the collapse of the Soviet Union. How has the trip been since then?

I have been playing chess professionally for 27 years. So yes, a lot of things happened during that time, both inside and outside the chessboard. But overall it was a great trip and I am more than happy. I really enjoyed playing. In a way it is hard work, but I have always felt interested and found my motivation in chess. I did not expect such results in my career and whatever happened, in the end I am completely satisfied.

What was the most difficult point in your career?

I have had many such points in my career. It was not smooth and full of ups and downs. This is actually one of the strengths that have given me a very successful career. I have always been able to rise to a low. There were some periods I can’t remember now when things didn’t work at all, but after a while I got up again.

How has the game developed over the years? How big is the hand that has technology with it?

The game is very old and has been played for centuries. And of course in these 25 to 27 years of my professional career the influence of old things is enormous and then the game has changed quite a bit. But whatever happens, you have to stick to your professionalism and adapt to the changes and new ways of preparation. You also have to follow old texts. There is a huge amount of information. Of course, it teaches you to do things differently and even use a game differently when it comes to computer chess, but everything is part of being professional, I think.

After Viswanathan Anand’s Mind Master, do we have a treatise or a “strict chess book” on your cards?

I thought about writing a book. Maybe a treatise or a chess book. But at the moment I’m so busy that I don’t have the time and (laughs) frankly energy. But hopefully I’ll try in a few years. Yes, that’s in my plans.

How did your career revolve around Anand? What was the most memorable game?

Well, I’ve played with Vishy several times, so it’s difficult to name just one game. I mean, for me it was an important part of my career. In fact, he was my main enemy. He was there most of my career. I think we played for the first time in 1989.

Viswanathan Anand (L) and Vladimir Kramnik pictured during a World Chess Championship game in 2008. – Getty Images

Will you mark the game against Garry Kasparov in the 2000 World Chess Championship as the highest point in your career? (Although Kasparov was the strong favorite, Kramnik won the game with two wins, 13 draws and no losses and became 14th world champion. According to Kasparov, Kramnik’s win was due to his superior opening.)

Personally, I feel like there were some very memorable and important moments in my chess career, but personally, yes, for the historical part, maybe (it was) my biggest match. On the other hand, there are many other games that are important to me.

What is your relationship with Veselin Topalov like now? (Kramnik won the first two games at the 2006 Chess World Cup. However, after Topalov’s camp claimed that Kramnik was using computer support, the fifth game expired. He finally agreed to play again and became the 14th undisputed world champion.)

I haven’t seen him very often since what happened in 2006. We may have participated in the same tournaments, but somehow we lived our own lives. I hope one day we can become friends and I wish him all the best. But in general I still disagree with his behavior in this match and his behavior in general. Yes, it has very different values ​​and we have very different ways of living our lives.

