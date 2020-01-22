advertisement

Vladimir Ivanov, world number 15 in men’s doubles, knows a thing or two about India and its players. The 32-year-old played in all five seasons of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) and one year in the then Indian Badminton League.

According to the Russian, playing in the PBL in the men’s double victory (with Ivan Suzonov) definitely helped prepare for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments. “Here (in India) we have good training sessions with top players every day for three weeks. This is not possible in Russia because I can only play best with players in the top 80 of the world while the badminton cream (PBL) is here, ”he said.

“I had training sessions with Sindhu, Sourabh (Verma), Lee (Dong Yae), Mathias Boe and Chirag Shetty,” said Ivanov, who plays for Hyderabad Hunters in PBL-5.

Ivanov made a name for himself after winning the All England Open in 2016, but surprisingly that didn’t affect his career significantly, he said. “(Winning the All England Open) was really a good result for us. My life has not changed because badminton is not popular in Russia, but only winter sports. But the Russian government is helping us by taking care of trips and stays at BWF tournaments, ”he said.

Regarding the pairing with Suzanov, with which he has won 22 BWF (Grand Prix & International Challenge / Series) titles in the past 10 years, the 32-year-old said it was situational. “While we were practicing in Moscow, he asked me if I could support him as a partner and I said ‘yes, why not’. We started the Bulgarian Open Challenger in 2008/09 and lost in the semi-finals. From then on, it was quite an advance. “

Regarding the couple’s chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Ivanov said it wasn’t easy. Ivanov, who is currently number 13 in the BWF Olympic medal ranking in Tokyo and won the bronze medal in 2018, said: “We are in a dangerous situation, but we definitely want to qualify.”

Ivanov, who represented Russia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in men’s singles and doubles, has never been part of a winning team in the PBL. “Maybe this year (I can) because we have too many talented players in Hyderabad Hunters,” he said.

