Clean power

27 December 2019 Joshua S Hill

New figures from the British government published just before Christmas showed that the generation of renewable energy across the country produced a record quarter of electricity and for the first time outperformed natural gas.

The British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published its latest report “Energy Trends” just before Christmas, which showed that in the third quarter of 2019, renewable energy sources set a record of 38.9% of the country’s electricity – more than natural gas for the first time ever, yielding 38.8%.

This new quarterly record for renewable energy generation beat the previous quarterly record of 36.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and underlined the potential for a new record to be reached again at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. This is particularly important because the report emphasized that the new record of the third quarter was caused by a combination of favorable weather conditions and increased sources of renewable energy generation, with a combined renewable electricity capacity at the end of the third quarter to 46, 9 GW – a year of a 7.2% increase over the year.

This was surprisingly led by offshore wind – given the country’s current dominance in offshore wind implementation – which for the first time ever exceeded onshore wind.

“We have reached a historic turning point for the first quarter with renewable energy that outperforms gas,” said Rebecca Williams, Head of Policy and Regulation of RenewableUK. “This is great news for everyone who is committed to achieving net zero emissions as quickly and as cheaply as possible. While members of parliament are sitting in the new parliament today, we look forward to working closely with the new government to accelerate the transition to clean electricity.

“Wind plays the leading role here and produces nearly 20% of our electricity between July and September. We need to use a wide range of technologies to tackle dangerous climate change, including onshore and offshore wind, innovative floating wind and tidal energy. “

The extension of the scope, to some extent, of low-carbon electricity generation, where nuclear energy is essentially added to that of renewable energy sources, rose to a comparable record high of 57.3%. Meanwhile, fossil fuel generation – which again essentially adds all fossil fuel generation to natural gas – fell to a record high of 40.1%.

