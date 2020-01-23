advertisement

If you want to enjoy the best possible viewing experience at home, everyone knows it is much more than just the TV you watch. You also need a good sound system, but that does not mean that you spend a lot of money. Amazon has a fantastic one-day sale that gives you an updated VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar Home speaker for just $ 119.98, which is the best price we’ve seen. Benefit absolutely while you can, or grab the $ 100 VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-inch 2.0-channel sound bar for just $ 80 if you don’t want surround sound or a subwoofer.

VIZIO SB3651-E6C 5.1 Soundbar Home speaker

Enjoy 101 dB True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer

Stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app via WiFi without interruption

Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote control

A certified refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear from the manufacturer; Product is covered by the manufacturer’s 30-day warranty

VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-inch 2.0-channel sound bar

100 dB room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass modules provide extra bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built-in Bluetooth allows you to lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect addition to any small to medium-sized HDTV; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM, DTS TruSurroundTM.Sound Bar Frequency: 60 hertz, 19 kilohertz; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Sound pressure level measured using pink noise at 1 meter, C weighted. Total harmonic distortion calculated as electrical measurement of amplifier distortion

