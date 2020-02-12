advertisement

When 17-year-old Vivek Sagar Prasad had the opportunity to represent the Indian men’s hockey team at the 4-nation tournament in New Zealand two years ago, he was the second-youngest men’s player to represent the senior team, just behind the previous one Drag flicker Sandeep Singh.

On Monday, Prasad received the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 award. “I think there is no better feeling than representing your country at the highest level. When I was younger I became more interested in badminton and chess, but as it turned out, I slowly switched to hockey and cannot thank my family, coaches and friends enough for what they did for me.

“It is such a good feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. This award is a huge recognition and I just want to make sure that I continue to work hard, keep my focus and bring laurels to the country, “said Vivek during his team’s national camp in Bhubaneswar before two FIH Hockey Pro League games against World No. 2 Australia.

When asked how he reacted when he heard about the news, Vivek said: “Initially, when the nominations were announced, I was in my room after training and Manpreet bhai was the first to let me know. I thought he was joking but then he showed me the official FIH website so I was really happy When the actual winner was announced our head coach had invited everyone to a team meeting before dinner My coaches, teammates and Hockey India invited me amazingly surprised. “

