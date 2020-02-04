advertisement

The young Vivaan Kapoor seems to have pushed into the men’s national team at the first two World Championships in Cyprus and Delhi in March after the recent selection attempts in Delhi.

Olympian Kynan Chenai leads the averages with 121.08 in the trap from the table of the three best results. With an average of 120.45, Vivaan is slightly behind Kynan and just ahead of Prithviraj Tondaiman.

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Jungsher Singh Virk are fourth and fifth, which could mean that they would shoot in the MQS section.

In the women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari led the way with 117.85, followed by Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar. Olympian Shagun Chowdhary and Kirti Gupta were able to participate in the MQS section.

In the men’s skeet, Olympic gold medalist Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa led the averages with 124.45 and 124.25 respectively, which was mainly due to the two bonus points won for the Olympic quota and one point for Angad’s world record is.

Gurjoat Singh appears to have sealed his place on the main team with third place. Amrinder Singh Cheema and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh is fourth and fifth, which means that they could compete in the MQS section.

For women, Ganemat Sekhon led with 118.50, followed by Darshana Rathore and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat in the first three ranks, ahead of Areeba Khan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal. The

The reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh finished seventh and the former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan eighth. Another former national champion, Rashmmi Rathore, took 10th place.

The first shotgun world championship will take place in Nicosia from March 4th to 13th. The World Championship for Rifles, Pistols and Shotguns will take place in Delhi from March 15th to 26th.

