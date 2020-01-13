advertisement

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand suffered an early jolt and lost to Wesley So in the second round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Anand, who had played a tie in the first round, was in no mood to let up and showed some sensational moves with the black stones.

He sacrificed a piece at the start of the Italian opening game, surprising the United States. He continued the seemingly brilliant attack.

In the 22nd round, however, the Indian ace stalled when another stone victim sealed a tie, a fact that was revealed through post-game computer analysis. Benefit from the guilt and seal the win in just three moves.

The day brought four crucial games and it was again the youngsters who provided the most entertainment. Russian Daniil Dubov, 23, defeated Vladislav Kovalev from Belarus, while Vladislav Artemiev was responsible for his Russian teammate Nikita Vituigov. The American Jeffery Xiong was the other winner of the second round at the expense of Jorden van Foreest from Holland.

World champion Magnus Carlsen could do little and had to settle for a second day in a row when Yu Yangyi played an ultra-solid opponent with white stones.

Jan-Krzysztof Duda from Poland signed a peace treaty with Firouza Alireza, while Anish Giri from Holland also split with Fabiano Caruana from the USA.

With 11 remaining rounds in the 14-player round robin tournament, Xiong, Wesley, Firouza, Artemiev and Dubov are at the top with 1.5 points each. Caruana, Giri, Foreest, Carlsen and Duda follow the leaders with one point, while Anand shares 11th place with Yangyi and Vituigov on a half point with Kovalev at the end because he has not yet opened his account.

In the Challengers section taking place at the same time, Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly was held by Lucas van Foreest from Holland to remain at the top with a 1.5 point lead. The other Indian talent, Nihal Sareen, pulled one point after two draws with Pavel Eljanov from Ukraine. Nihal had to defend an inferior position for a while, but was able to save himself unscathed in the end.

Results Masters Round 2: Jeffery Xiong (USA, 1.5) defeated Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 1); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 0.5) moved with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 1); Anish Giri (Ned, 1) moved with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1) against Wesley So (USA, 1.5) against V Anand (Ind, 0.5). Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 1.5) defeated Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 0.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 1) moved with Firouzja, Alireza (Fid, 1.5); Draw with Daniil Dubov (Rus) against Vladislav Kovalev (Blr).

Challenger: Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 1) moved with David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 1); Abdusattorov Nodirbek (Uzb, 0.5) lost to Jan Smeets (Ned, 1.5); Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 1) moved with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 1.5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 0.5) moved with Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 1.5); Anton Smirnov (Can, 0.5) moved with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 0.5); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 1.5) moved with Nihal Sarin (Ind, 1); Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 1.5) defeated Nils Grandelius (Swe).

