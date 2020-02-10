advertisement

Viswanathan Anand, the author, just loves it. Select City Hopping to promote his book Mind Master and get first-hand feedback on his honest efforts.

First, you ask the grand master what it feels like to be an author.

“I would say it’s very nice. But you have to do this with some enthusiasm, ”says Anand, explaining,“ The purpose of the book is to share and broaden the public view of what, who, or what you are. I mean, most people have some idea of ​​how a chess player is, what you do, and so on. And I would like them to have something that comes a little closer to the truth now. Because of this, I found it important to consider this book an opportunity to make your story known and you have to reveal things. Although I have not usually done this liberally in recent years, I have found that I have opened up in many ways. I speak more openly. Maybe it just makes sense that everything is now in the past and I can talk about it without the pain and so on. But I enjoyed it. I felt like you know, I did it. I can’t do anything now. “

advertisement

Has one of the chess players contacted you?

“Quite a few players said they really liked it. Many players said they couldn’t get it yet. I probably expect more feedback later. (Boris) Gefland said he loved it. He was in Chennai and read it on the return flight. Kramnik didn’t mention it. Anish (Giri) even tweeted something as usual. I’m sure I should investigate and tell him something. But I assume that the few others will read it too. “

What is your schedule for 2020 apart from the book?

“For now. I have a tournament in April, Grenke Chess Open. Hopefully I’ll get an event in May. And then it’s a pretty bright year because I’m not playing the Grand Chess Tour. Maybe I’ll be playing the Olympics. And if a new tournament turns up I could try that. After all the years I’ve complained that the schedule was very large, it doesn’t make sense to complain this year so I thought I would just go with it the flow, keep working, keep training and also enjoy more time at home.

,

advertisement