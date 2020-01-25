advertisement

French artist Marcel Duchamp, a passionate player who has participated in four Chess Olympiads, said: “Beauty in chess is closer to beauty in poetry. The chess pieces are the alphabet that shapes the thoughts. and these thoughts, even though they are a visual design on the chess board, express their beauty abstractly, like a poem … while all artists are not chess players, all chess players are artists. “

Novelist Vladimir Nabokov composed chess problems and even wrote a novel based on chess. Samuel Beckett’s play Endgame was based on Duchamp’s endgame.

“Chess is a combination of art, knowledge, play and risk,” wrote the Argentine grandmaster Miguel Najdorf.

In How Life Imitates Chess, Garry Kasparov’s self-help book, he says that the game is an ideal tool for making effective decisions. “Psychology and intuition influence every aspect of our decisions and our results,” he says.

The wonderful book by Viswanathan Anand, Mind Master, combines all these elements: art, sport, self-help and at the same time illuminates his life with honesty and a casual courage that rarely occurs. The word “beauty” occurs frequently.

Many years ago, when Anand was a teenager, I sat in his Chennai residence with him to play chess. But mostly we talked; The Anand that emerges from his book is a further developed version of this young man – articulated, creative, self-confident, world-conscious and a pragmatic romantic.

There was and still is a gift for making idioms. Here he speaks of the “Information Concentric Circle” in relation to how close you were to the action in the chess world in the days before the Internet. When he approaches 50, he says: “Kramnik, who slid the hourglass with me, played wonderfully …”

It’s reassuring to know that the genius who can remember every match that he memorized along with thousands of others sometimes has trouble remembering the name of a film or song. that he does paraglides and jet skis and windsurfing and is not a “monomaniacal introvert” (a phrase he used to describe chess players all those years ago).

There are beautiful portraits of contemporary masters, the politics of the chess world and the importance of getting involved in technology. “The volume of preparation that I did during the game (Kasparov World Cup),” he says, “may be what I do now in one day.”

For those who want an insight into the world of chess and the pressure to be a champion, this could be a revelation. For those who want insight into Anand, the man, his wife Aruna and the role she continues to play, this will definitely be so. Anand is not afraid of his declining powers, although he won the World Rapid title at 48.

Self-help does not intervene because the connections are made as seamlessly as they have to if a great champion reveals personal stories and scores with personal anecdotes.

But there is a larger book that is struggling to get out of this. To quote Anand: “Sometimes the greatest truths are hidden in clichés.”

