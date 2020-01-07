advertisement

“Alita: Battle Angel”, “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” all feature films in nominations for the Visual Effects Society’s 18th annual VES Awards, announced Tuesday morning. These three films each received five nominations in the 25 categories of film, television and special projects.

However, two television shows, “Game of Thrones” and “The Mandalorian”, each received six nominations for directing all projects. Three of the nominations for “The Mandalorian” were for the character “The Child”, better known to fans of the series as Baby Yoda, or for the episode that bears his name.

In the “Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photo Realism” category, the VES category that most closely corresponds to the “Best Visual Effects” category of the Oscars, the nominees were “Alita: Battle Angel”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Gemini Man “,” Star “Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Lion King”. All five of these films are on the Oscar selection list for visual effects.

advertisement

Also read: Baby Yoda movie? Bob Iger says Disney + ‘Star Wars’ TV shows could become films

Two other films on this shortlist, “1917” and “The Irishman”, were nominated in the “Outstanding Supporting Effects” category in a photo realism. Another two shortlisted films by the Academy, “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Captain Marvel”, received individual VES nominations.

The final short film “Cats” was not nominated by the VES.

In addition to “The Mandalorian” and the last season of “Game of Thrones”, television programs with several nominations have shown “Stranger Things”, “Lost in Space” and “Lady and the Tramp”.

Last year, four of the five nominees for outstanding visual effects received Oscar nominations in a category for photo-realistic objects.

The one who did not, “First Man”, was nominated by the VES for outstanding supportive visual effects in a photo-realism and won the Oscar.

Also read: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ lands on the Oscars Visual Effects shortlist, ‘Bombshell’ leads makeup & hairstyling

In the first 17 years of the VES Awards, almost 75% of the Oscar nominees were nominated by the VES for the first time in this category.

The 18th annual VES Awards will take place on January 29th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. At the ceremony, director Roland Emmerich received the VES Visionary Award, Martin Scorsese the VES Lifetime Achievement Award and VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal the VES Award for Creative Excellence.

The full list of nominated VES artists in each category can be found on the VES website.

The nominees:

Excellent visual effects in a photo realism

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Gemini Man”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Lion King”

Excellent supporting visual effects in a photo realism

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“The Aeronauts”

“The Irishman”

Excellent visual effects in an animated function

“Frozen II”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“The Lego Movie 2”

“Toy Story 4”

Also read: The Missing Link team says why creating Little Avocado with a Face was the most complicated thing for Laika

Excellent visual effects in a photo-realistic episode

“Game of Thrones”: “The Bells”

“His dark materials”: “The struggle to death”

“Lady and the Tramp”

“Lost in Space”: Episode: Ninety-seven

“Stranger Things”: “Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum”

“The Mandalorian”: “The Child”

Excellent supporting visual effects in a photo-realistic episode

“Chernobyl”: 1:23:45

“Living with yourself”: “Nice to know you”

“See”: “Godflame”

“The Crown”: “Aberfan”

“Vikings”: “What Happens in the Cave”

Excellent visual effects in a real-time project

“Call of Duty Modern Warfare”

“Control”

“Gears 5”

“Myth: A Frozen Story”

“Vader Immortal: Episode I”

Also read: How fans fight to save a franchise: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ is the newest battlefield

Excellent visual effects in a commercial

Anthem “conviction”

BMW “legend”

Hennessy: “The Seven Worlds”

PlayStation: “Feel the power of Pro”

Purdey’s: “Hummingbird”

Excellent visual effects in a special event project

“Avengers: Damage Control”

“Jurassic World: The Ride”

“Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run”

“Star Wars: Rise of Resistance”

“Universal Sphere”

Excellent animated character in a photo realism

“Alita: Battle Angel”: Alita

“Avengers: Endgame”: Smart Hulk

“Gemini Man”: Junior

“The Lion King”: Scar

Also read: Worldwide 30 top-selling animated films of all time

Excellent animated character in an animated feature

“Frozen II”: The water Nøkk

“Klaus”: Jesper

“Missing Link”: Susan

“Toy Story 4”: Bo Peep

Excellent cartoon character in an episode or real-time project

“Lady and the Tramp”: Tramp

“Stranger Things 3”: Tom / Bruce Monster

“The Mandalorian”: The Child; Mudhorn

“The Umbrella Academy”: pilot; Pogo

Excellent animated character in an advertisement

“Apex Legend”: Meltdown; Mirage

“Churchill”: Churchie

“Cyberpunk 2077”: Dex

“John Lewis”: Excitable Edgar; Edgar

Excellently designed surroundings in a photo-realism

“Aladdin”: Agrabah

“Alita: Battle Angel”: Iron City

“Motherless Brooklyn”: Penn Station

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”: Pasaana Desert

“The Lion King”: The Pridelands

Also read: ‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud has not had a single audition since the release of the Disney film

Excellently created environment in an animated feature

“Frozen II”: giant gorge

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: The Hidden World

“Missing Link”: passage to the India Jungle

“Toy Story 4”: Antiques Mall

Excellent environment for an episode, commercial or real time project

“Game of Thrones”: The Iron Throne; Red Keep Plaza

“Lost in Space”: abyss; The ditch

“The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”: The Endless Forest

The Mandalorian “: Nevarro Town

Excellent virtual cinematography in a CG project

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“The Lion King”

“The Mandalorian”: The Prisoner; The rest area

“Toy Story 4”

Also read: The director of ‘Toy Story 4’ says the key to the hit film is not Woody or Buzz

Excellent model in a photo-realistic or animated project

“Lost in Space”: The determination

“Missing Link”: Manchuria

“The man in the high castle”: Rocket Train

“The Mandalorian”: Sin; The sword comb

Outstanding effect simulations in a photo realism

“Dumbo”: Bubble Elephants

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”: Molten Man

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Lion King”

Excellent effect simulations in an animated feature

“Disgusting”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: Water and Waterfalls

“Toy Story 4”

Excellent effect simulations in an episode, in an advertising or in a real-time project

“Game of Thrones”: the bells

“Hennessy: The Seven Worlds”

“Lost in Space”: abyss; Water planet

“Stranger Things 3”: Tom / Bruce melt

“The Mandalorian”: The Child; Mudhorn

Excellent compositing in one feature

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”: The young Nick Fury

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

Also read: “The Irishman”: Martin Scorsese on De-Aging De Niro and Pacino without “Helmets or Tennis Balls on Their Faces”

Excellent compositing in one episode

“Game of Thrones”: the bells

“Game of Thrones”: The long night; Dragon-ground combat

“Stranger Things 3”: Battle at Starcourt Mall

“Guardian”: pilot; mirror

Excellent compositing in a commercial

“BMW legend”

“Feed America; I’m hungry in America ”

“Hennessy; The seven worlds “

“PlayStation: Feel the Power of Pro”

Excellent (practical) special effects in a photo-realistic or animated project

“Aladdin”: magic carpet

“Game of Thrones”: the bells

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

“The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance”: “She Knows All The Secrets”

Excellent visual effects in a student project

“Downfall”

“Love and fifty megatons”

“Oeil Pour Oeil”

“The beauty”

“Succession”, “Mandalorian”, “The Boys” and 15 other shows to keep an eye on the holidays (photos)

Once all of the gifts have been unwrapped, check out the list of TheWrap shows you can play over the holidays. Most of them are newcomer series or shows with shorter seasons so you can go through your selections before your break ends. And don’t worry, we have put together dramas, comedies, action series and science fiction shows from different platforms so there is something for everyone. Also read: 2019 Holiday TV Specials: 28 programs ensure a happy and bright day (photos) HBO / Disney + / Amazon Prime Video

Netflix

HBO

NBC

Netflix

Fox

Disney +

Show: “Guardian” Network: HBO This nine-part adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s beloved graphic novel has just ended and it could be the best gift you could give yourself this week. HBO

Amazon Prime Video

The CW

Show: “The politician” Network: Netflix Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series. Ben Platt sings like an angel. What do you need more Netflix

CBS

Apple TV +

Show: “Umbrella Academy” Network: Netflix The superhero theme continues with this show. And the dysfunctional family aspect too. Netflix

Show: “Cleaning up with Marie Kondo” Network: Netflix someone has to clean up after you tear open all the presents. You can also have a professional show you how it’s done. Netflix

Show: “About Becoming a God in Central Florida” Network: Showtime If you are looking for a story in which a woman pulls herself up on her boots as crazy as possible, this is the show for you. Kirsten Dunst also remains a pleasure. show time

Show: “Fosse / Verdon” Network: FX Maybe the talents of Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams) and Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) will inspire you to get up and process some of these Christmas cookies. FX

HBO

Show: “Good omens” Network: Amazon Prime Video Angels and Demons. Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The genius of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett was finally realized in a limited series. Yes, it’s definitely a good way to take a break. Amazon Prime Video

Previous slide

Next slide

Swallow these hits and deep cuts after you finish opening the gifts

Once all of the gifts have been unwrapped, check out the list of TheWrap shows you can play over the holidays. Most of them are newcomer series or shows with shorter seasons so you can go through your selections before your break ends. And don’t worry, we have put together dramas, comedies, action series and science fiction shows from different platforms so there is something for everyone.

Also read: 2019 Holiday TV Specials: 28 programs ensure a happy and bright day (photos)

advertisement