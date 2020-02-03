advertisement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Advertised as the largest outdoor show in the world, the Great American Outdoor Show is taking place in Harrisburg this week.

Whether you like guns, fishing, camping or archery, there is something for everyone at the Great American Outdoor Show. The nine-day event is being held this week at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. There are more than 1,000 suppliers.

“They say it’s the biggest show there is and it’s only 50 miles from my house. I can travel back and forth every day to make it fun,” Williams Newman of Happy Hollow Hunts, a company that offers guided yachts, is helping in Middleburg.

“Saturday and Sunday were great and I am sure there are still a few good days ahead,” Newman said.

Rob Celuck is from Scranton and sells European skulls. This is his second year at the Great American Outdoor Show. He says it has helped him grow his business.

“If I see so many people in nine days, it’s absolutely wonderful for the company,” Celuck said. “This is a great way to reach a few hundred thousand outdoor people and women, to market my product.”

“This show attracts many people from all over the country, not just Pennsylvania. If you walk through the parking lot, you will see Wyoming, California, different countries. They come from everywhere, “said Robbins Marine’s John Eisenhart, outside of Milton.

“You hear every other type of accent here. It’s really cool to get a perspective on everything the show has to offer from around the world, “said Eisenhart.

It costs $ 15 plus $ 10 to park.

The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions and is cherished by millions of Americans and their families. The show features more than 1,100 exhibitors, ranging from manufacturers of photographers to suppliers, fishing boats and campers, and archery to art, with an area of ​​650,000 square meters of exhibition space. The show runs until Sunday in Harrisburg.

