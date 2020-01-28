advertisement

Madras College’s Kilrymont campus could be converted into housing, a nursing home or student accommodation, recommended the Fife Council.

The school building in a residential area of ​​St Andrews is on sale before it closes when the new school is completed next year.

A development framework has been developed to guide potential buyers at the 15.5-acre Kilrymont Road site.

Any new development will be limited by the B status of buildings from the 1960s, which are recognized by Historic Environment Scotland for their striking modernist architecture and their pagoda-style roofline.

The plan provides for the retention of the main buildings with the possible abolition of the technical classrooms and the sports hall.

A report to the advisers of Pam Ewen, head of town planning, indicates that the proposals for the site must take into account the impact of the listed buildings.

She said: “It is considered that, in principle, the site and the buildings could accommodate a range of uses.

“This could include private housing, affordable housing, nursing homes, student housing, class four offices or educational / community uses.”

Two options are presented for the use of playgrounds north of listed buildings, one an urban block approach with housing oriented to create “ active streets ”, the other a large single structure for houses care or student accommodation.

A green pad would be needed to protect the surroundings of listed buildings, she said.

The gym could also be redeveloped, she said, and a small-scale development located southwest of the site.

Ms. Ewen said, “The design and development framework provides a resource to facilitate the marketing of the site to potential investors by providing guidance on the main principles of land use, built heritage and design that will need to be taken into account. account when preparing detailed proposals. “

Construction of the new £ 50m school in Langlands started last September.

The Kilrymont and South Street campuses will remain in service until students move into the new school, which is expected to take place next summer.

The Fife Council previously indicated that it wanted to advertise the site for sale as soon as possible to test the market and give the buyer time to work on an acceptable proposal.

