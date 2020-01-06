advertisement

A new decade is just around the corner and there are endless possibilities for the future of craft beer. But what exactly does the crystal ball predict for the coming year? We certainly have some opinions about what beer trends will come …

The plateau is near

I am often asked if we have reached “top beer” here in BC, which is a very strange question. Have we reached Peak Restaurant? Donut shop?

I don’t think craft beer has a high point. Once people are familiar with brewing beer and find that they are enjoying really well-made, delicious beer with real taste, they don’t turn around and decide to switch back to carbonated macros.

That being said, B.C. has seen pretty crazy growth in the craft beer industry since 2012, and of course it won’t last forever. In 2012, the state government finally gave in and allowed the craft breweries to operate their own tasting rooms, which made it economically viable to open a modern brewery for the first time. The demand for craft beer was always there, but suddenly the supply could meet demand, leading to the craft beer revolution we’ve seen since then. But now, eight years later, the supply is finally catching up with demand.

Almost 25 new craft breweries are slated to open in the province next calendar year, up from 30 in 2019. I think the total number of breweries in BC. will continue to rise, growth will undoubtedly slow down.

There won’t be a high point in itself, but I think there will definitely be a plateau as the industry finally begins to establish itself. Fewer breweries are opening and we’ll see some breweries close and change hands, but that’s what a mature craft beer industry looks like.

Good from the farm

The somewhat recent changes in BC’s agricultural land reserve now make it possible to operate a brewery on ALR farmland, and this opens up a variety of opportunities for breweries that want to grow and malt their own grain. A handful of breweries have already tried growing and malting their own barley, and we see that this trend continues. More malt on a small scale also means more tailored malting, which every B.C. Breweries that put a product grown 100 percent before Christ in their pints.

Yeast rises

When it comes to craft beer terroir, yeast has long been the missing piece of the puzzle. You can brew a beer with local water, hops, and malt, but the yeast that is so important for the taste and style of a beer usually comes from a laboratory on the other side of the continent. However, this is beginning to change as more breweries are experimenting with isolating local yeast cultures. Field House Brewing in Abbotsford was one of the first before Christ. Breweries develop their own wild brewing yeast, which is harvested and propagated from their farm. This is highly technical stuff, but it could open up so many opportunities for unique flavors that only exist in BC.

Mix it up

Are you mixing two beers together to make a new beer? Cheat? No! The Belgian Lambic brewers have always mixed beers and increasingly also before Christ. Breweries and tasting rooms also get on board. Think black and tan, but enhanced to create beer standards. Phillips’ tasting room offers a new mix every day. Beach Fire Brewing in Campbell River won the Best of Show at the North Island Craft Beer Festival for its Creamsicle beer, but the real winner was the blend inspired by Terry’s Chocolate Orange, which resulted from blending with a chocolate vendor. I recently mixed a stout with a raspberry sour and it was fantastic: it tasted just like a Black Forest cake! Mixing beer is an easy way for craft breweries to offer their customers even more craft beer choices. So expect to see more of it.

West coast 4 Lyfe!

The vapor train is there to stay, but I keep seeing people coming to the O.G. to return. Hop-Head classics. West Coast-style hop bombs are better than ever thanks to the end of the hop race, greater focus on balance, and a new range of hops that brewers can work with. The taste of citrus and the dry finish of an IPA on the west coast continue to make it endlessly crushable, while the confident bitterness of hops and the malt character make it perfect for pairing with food. If I wanted a glass of juice, I would steal one of my child’s Capri suns.

How deep can you go?

The next logical evolutionary step in the session beer trend is low-calorie craft beer. Look for full-bodied and in some cases even full-bodied craft beers that are calorie-reduced. Some examples have already appeared, e.g. B. Bridge Brewing’s PrimeTime: It’s a 5.0 percent American ABV wheat beer with 110 calories per can – almost half what you’d expect from a comparable lager. This is great because getting fat is a bit sick. However, it is a lot of fun.

This story was originally published in The growler on January 2nd

