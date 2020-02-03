advertisement

SHANGHAI / HONG KONG – Investors cut $ 420 billion from the Chinese benchmark index, sold the yuan and shed commodities on Monday as fears of the spread of the corona virus and its economic impact caused the first-day trading in China since the Chinese New Year have advanced.

The market slump came when the central bank poured cash into the financial system despite obvious regulatory steps to restrict sales.

At lunchtime, the Shanghai Composite benchmark index fell 8 percent near an almost one-year low and could be its worst day in over four years.

The yuan reached its weakest point in 2020, dropping just under 1.2 percent from the symbolic $ 7 a dollar level as sentiment in markets across Asia was tarnished by falling prices.

The contracts for oil, iron ore, copper and soft commodities traded in Shanghai fell and caught up with falling prices worldwide.

The new virus has raised the alarm because it is spreading rapidly, much of it is unknown and the drastic reactions of the authorities are likely to affect economic growth.

“This will take some time,” said Iris Pang, ING economist for Greater China.

“It is uncertain whether factory workers or how many of them will return to their factories,” she said. “We haven’t seen any corporate profits since the spread of the corona virus. Restaurants and retailers may have very low sales. “

More than 2,500 shares fell below the daily limit of 10 percent. The Shanghai Composite was recently at 2,734.7 and the onshore yuan at 7.0165 per dollar.

Copper fell to its lowest level in more than three years and fell 7 percent, while aluminum, zinc and lead lost more than 4 percent and soybeans lost 2 percent.

Meanwhile, bond prices rose as March futures contracts for 10-year bonds rose 1.5 percent.

In the midst of the sell-off, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has poured 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173.81 billion) into money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements. It also unexpectedly lowered the interest rate on these short-term financing facilities by 10 basis points.

China’s securities regulator has said it has attempted to limit short sales and has urged fund managers not to sell stocks unless they face investor redemptions.

Cities like Wuhan, where the virus originated, continue to be cordoned off, and China is facing increasing international isolation. Analysts believe the impact will be more severe than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.

“Although most analysts believe that it is too early to assess the impact of the virus on the global economy, I am increasingly certain that the short-term shock to the Chinese economy will be much greater than in the SARS period.” Said Tommy Xie, head of research for Greater China at OCBC.

“The shock to Chinese manufacturing and industry should be unprecedented.”

By Winni Zhou and Noah Sin

