TOKYO – The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games said the sporting event would prevail even if the host country Japan were to deal with the proliferation of viruses and to dispel the fear of radiation effects in one of its venues.

Makino Michiko, director of the Olympic Games Organizing Committee, assured participating countries, including the Philippines, “countermeasures” not only against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) but also against terrorist attacks.

Security protocols for natural disasters such as earthquakes or extreme humidity are also in place, she said.

“The Tokyo 2020 Games will not be stopped because of this virus,” Makino said in a recent briefing with visiting reporters from Southeast Asian countries, many of whom would send delegates to the Olympics in July.

She said the committee was “not concerned” about a possible game delay at the moment. “For one thing, we still have (approximately) six months before the opening day (and it is very likely) that the spread of the coronavirus will be contained (until then),” she said.

Amid flight bans and people who are increasingly afraid to travel overseas, Japan still expects around 40 million tourists this year, a forecast that has increased due to the Olympic Games.

The Philippines were expected to support competing athletes, including world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Makino said that approximately 15,000 security guards and government police officers would be deployed to 43 locations, airports and train stations, currently with multiple displays of the Olympic logo and the mascots “Miraitowa” and “Someity”.

Tokyo’s popular Skytree, a 634-meter tower, lights up at night with the words “Tokyo 2020” while the reconstruction of the national stadium was almost complete.

The torch relay starts on March 26th at the Azuma Baseball Stadium in Fukushima City and leads south through the Tohoku region, which was most destroyed by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Makino said this is exactly why Fukushima was chosen to host the Olympic Games to show that the prefecture is being “revived” and to alleviate the fear of radiation from the damaged nuclear power plant.

“It has been nine years since the great earthquake in eastern Japan. We have confirmed that the (current) level of radiation (in Fukushima) is no different from the level of radiation in other major cities in and outside of Japan, ”said Makino.

She also said that workers at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant could now safely work in approximately “96 percent” of the site without safety suits.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.