The head of Restaurant Brands informed Yahoo Finance that the outbreak of the corona virus has temporarily closed approximately half of the company’s Burger King restaurants in China.

Restaurant Brands CEO, Jose Cil, told the news agency that around 500 mainland Burger King locations were closed due to virus fear.

“The top priority for us is to make sure that our team members are safe,” Cil told Yahoo Finance. “Your health is just as important as that of the guests. We work with local authorities and master franchisees in the markets to ensure that we have everything in view. “

Burger King joins other popular brands whose business has been disrupted by the deadly virus.

In a corporate earnings release at the end of January (pdf), Starbucks said that the outbreak had “significantly” impacted its business, but the strike should be temporary.

“Currently, we have closed more than half of our stores in China, and we continue to monitor and change the uptime of all of our stores in the market in response to the corona virus outbreak,” the company said.

Beverage mug with the Starbucks Coffee logo. (Stephen Chernin / Getty Images)

McDonald’s, which closed several hundred of its approximately 3,300 mainland stores, said that the bottom line would be “pretty minor” if the virus didn’t spread too far.

Yum China, the sole licensee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in China, has closed around a third of its stores in mainland China. In a earnings report, the company blamed the virus for expected losses in the first quarter.

“As a result of the outbreak, the company will experience operating losses in the first quarter of 2020. If the sales trend continues, this will be the case for 2020 as a whole,” the company said.

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, called the coronavirus outbreak “a major public health situation in China” and said that further closures could come.

Apple, which has suppliers in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, said last week that the reopening of some suppliers’ factories was postponed to February 10 from late January.

A motorcycle rider passes the Foxconn logo, the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan on March 30, 2018. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

On Monday, Apple’s main iPhone maker Foxconn gave the go-ahead to reopen two major factories in China that were closed due to the Corona virus, although according to Reuters, only about 10 percent of the workforce has returned.

The fear of the corona virus has caused Levi Strauss to close about half of its stores in China. The company estimates that short-term profits would suffer.

Aside from the business impact, there have been significant travel interruptions as around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautions to stem the spread of the deadly virus. This includes canceling flights and imposing quarantines on travelers.

