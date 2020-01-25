advertisement

The outbreak of the novel corona virus from China has now spread to Europe and Australia, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 1,300 and 41 deaths have been confirmed in China.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has reached other continents, three confirmed cases in France and four in Australia.

In Southeast Asia, Nepal also reported its first confirmed case, while both Thailand and Hong Kong just confirmed their fifth case and Malaysia and Japan reported their third. Vietnam has two confirmed cases.

Japanese media reported that the third confirmed case concerned a Chinese woman from Wuhan who arrived in Japan on January 18.

Two doctors have died in China in connection with the virus outbreak. In Wuhan, 62-year-old Liang Wudong died from the effects of the virus in a local hospital, according to Chinese state media.

Jiang Jijun, an infectious disease doctor at the Taizhou People’s Hospital in Jiangsu Coast Province, suddenly died in the hospital on January 24, according to the Chinese news portal Sina. His death was attributed to the long hours of work since the outbreak began.

On January 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement: “Human-to-human transmission has been largely confirmed in Wuhan City, but also in some other places in China and internationally.”

A study published on January 24 by The Lancet analyzed clinical data from seven family members admitted to the hospital of the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Of the seven, six tested positive for coronavirus, but only five of these six had been to Wuhan.

“Our study showed that human-to-human transmission in family homes or hospitals, and the spread of this novel coronavirus in other cities, is possible,” the study concluded.

The study also found that the virus had an incubation period of three to six days in humans, similar to the SARS corona virus that caused the 2003 outbreak that caused over 770 deaths worldwide.

On January 25, the Chinese National Health Commission announced that it had dispatched six medical teams to Wuhan with 1,230 people, with six more teams available, according to the Chinese state media Xinhua.

Xinhua also reported that three medical teams from Shanghai, Guangdong, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) each arrived in Wuhan.

Hong Kong chairwoman Carrie Lam held a press conference on January 25 to announce a series of measures to curb the virtual outbreak.

Lam raised the response level to “Emergency Response Level”, the highest level of a three-tier system in Hong Kong.

It also postponed the return days for kindergarten, elementary, secondary, and special schools that are currently absent from the Chinese New Year holidays to February 17th.

Lam also canceled several major outdoor activities, including the Hong Kong Marathon, which was originally scheduled to take place on February 9th.

