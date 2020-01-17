advertisement

VANCOUVER – Jake Virtanen scored in the middle of the second period to reach a career-high 26 points in a season as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Thursday night.

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson, in an empty net, also scored for the Canucks (26-18-4) who won 10 times in 13 games.

Elias Pettersson had a pair of assists for the Canucks. While Pearson’s goal was the 100th of his career.

Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes (26-19-5) who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

The victory made a now-defunct Pacific Division even closer. Arizona and Calgary are tied for 57 points. Vegas and Vancouver are second with 56, while Edmonton is one behind them.

Canuck goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, who made his 16th start in 18 games, stopped 34 shots. He made a big right pillow besides the late Jason Demers in the third period to preserve the victory.

Adin Hill, making his third straight start, made 22 saves for Arizona.

Virtanen scored the only goal of the second period. He received a pass from J.T. Miller and stripped behind the back of the Arizona net in front of the back of a shot that struck the left of the boat and was thrown into the net. It was his 14th goal of the season, one less than the highs of his career last year.

The teams were tied after the first period.

A defensive error set Coyote’s opening goal at 7:59. When Vancouver quarterback Tyler Myers failed to clear a bouncing ball, Taylor Hall found Dvorak in front of the net. He scored his 12th of the season with a low shot on the far flank.

Vancouver made it 1-1 in a power play in 15:01. Rookie defender Quinn Hughes boomed a shot from the blue line that Hill only stopped Horvat from knocking in return. Horvat has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his last eight games.

NOTES: After Thursday’s Canucks play 18 of their 34 remaining games at Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 15-5-3 at home and 11-13-1 on the road. … Brandon Sutter returned to the Vancouver lineup after missing four weeks with what he says was a back problem. … The Canucks dominated 22-14 as they went 2-3-0 on their last five-game trip. … Arizona goalkeeper Antti Raanta (lower body) practiced on Thursday and could play against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

