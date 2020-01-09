advertisement

For me, she was always “Miss Virginia” – the perfectly advised, graceful woman who taught little girls how to knock their problems, and clumsy middle school students elegantly rolling over a ballroom floor.

Virginia Thomas, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92, taught us more than just dance.

She was the most gazelle-like creature I had ever seen when I took her classes at Thomas Dance Studio in Lake Worth 53 years ago.

From Miss Virginia, generations of young women learned the art of grace: how to keep our bodies balanced, how to look after our cars and our attitudes, even how to agree and follow our partners.

We learned from her to be women.

She remained a swan until the end and tapped her feet off the wheelchair.

“Virginia was a pioneering light and a second mother for me and so many women,” said Pat Mieszczenski, a local dance and practice instructor who started at Thomas Dance at age 3 almost 70 years ago. “She was passionate about her students and so proud of her decades after she finished school. And she was passionate about the community and Lake Worth High.”

Virginia Sullivan Thomas was born in Brooklyn on May 15, 1927, and moved to Lantana when her widowed mother married Paul Dunbar, the former mayor of Lantana and owner of the Ye Tower restaurant.

They lived in a bungalow behind the restaurant that now houses Ye Tower Plaza, and young Virginia spent much of her time studying ballet and tap at the Grace Thomas Studio of Dancing.

Grace Thomas was something of a local celebrity. She conducted her first dance in 1926 from her home in Lake Worths College Park, the year she was called “Miss Lake Worth”.

During World War II, Virginia and other Thomas dance students entertained American troops on a USO tour of the country.

“Someone spoke to Mrs. (Franklin D.) Roosevelt about this little town where these girls danced,” Virginia recalled in 2014. “We danced at (airfields) in West Palm Beach, Boca, Pahokee, and Clewiston, where the (The British Royal Air Force has trained. “

In the 1940s, the studio’s Adagio teams, groups of girls and boys performing a dramatic mix of ballet and acrobatics, toured the state.

Virginia found a lifelong dance partner in the studio: Fred Thomas, Grace’s son, who also attended Lake Worth High School – Virginia in the 1945 class, Fred a year later – and literally swept her off her feet.

They married in 1948 and had three children whose names sound like staccato: Teri, Todd and Tami.

Miss Virginia was so alert that she would even dance her fingers on the armrest of the car when she drove, Tami recalls.

Teri and Tami took over the dance studio when Miss Virginia retired and sold it to a former student in 2010. The dance studio, built in 1952 for his mother on 924 N. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth, was sold to Deborah Marquez, owner of the School of Ballet Arts, in 2014.

The studio, where perhaps 25,000 little girls have knocked and whirled around, still trains graceful young women.

Marquez bought the studio, she says when she visited it, and was overwhelmed by “the charm, the roots, the history of the building, along with the aura, energy and passion that flows through the halls.”

This passion was the legacy of Miss Virginia, who so tirelessly raised money for Lake Worth High School scholarships that Dennis Dorsey, former Mayor of Lake Worth and co-founder of the Alumni Association, called her the “Energizer Bunny”.

She was president of the alumni association and helped plan the audition process for the Dreyfoos School of the Arts. For many years she was on the board of directors of the Florida Dance Masters and was recognized by the city guides as the “cultural jewel of Lake Worth”.

“It’s the best tribute to a dancer’s life,” says Dorsey. “She just kept going.”

Virginia Thomas passed away from her husband Fred S. Thomas. She is survived by her daughter Tami (husband Richard) Valentine, her son Todd (wife Patti) Thomas, their daughter Teri (husband Brent) Szember and their grandchildren Kristin Thomas, Heather Thomas (husband Chris) Caudill, Stephen Thomas, Jessica Perkins and Andrea Szember. She is also survived by her dear friend John Adair.

Opening times are Monday, January 13th, from 4:00 p.m. until 6.30 p.m. in Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens funeral home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 14th at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. Funeral is Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park after Mass. Afterwards there will be a meeting with friends and family in the Atlantis Country Club.

