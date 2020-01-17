advertisement

This week’s edition of Bracketology Projection 2020 shows a number of layers. Virginia Tech and Wisconsin are among the newcomers.

Another week has passed and here is a new edition of my bracketology project field. With the top 10 teams falling like a fly in the past few days, you’d expect some changes near the top of the bracket, but that wasn’t necessarily the case. Given the résumés of these top teams and the fact that a defeat can’t make up for two months of hard work, most teams fell no more than one starting line near the top. Nevertheless, there were still several promoted and relegated teams among the 68 teams.

Most notably, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech continued their surprising spikes on the seed list. In my opinion, both teams are currently in seed area # 5-9, and that’s something that many didn’t expect this season. The Badgers once sat between 5 and 5 this season, and hope faded. The Hokies, on the other hand, exceed the low expectations with a great season so far.

For the largest fallers, Arizona and Kentucky continue to keep seeds well below their talent levels. For the former Wildcats this is due to the total lack of quality gains, while the latter Wildcats suffered three questionable losses to cause a small fall compared to what one would expect. It can be assumed that both teams will find their rhythm on the track, but have so far simply not put together a solid summary. The same goes for Texas Tech and Purdue.

Without further ado, let’s get to my bracketology forecast for this week, along with an impressive number of Big Ten squads.

