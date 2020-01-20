advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – A major rally with arms rights in the capital of Virginia unfolded peacefully on Monday, despite previous fears of the kind of violence that took place three years ago in nearby Charlottesville.

Security was strict when gun lawyers descended on Richmond for “Lobby Day” to oppose legislation that would restrict access to firearms in the state. The Commonwealth braced the potential of extremist and white nationalist groups to disrupt peaceful demonstrations with violence and riots, and the state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, declared a temporary state of emergency for open and hidden firearms and other weapons last week. state capitol grounds.

However, the crowd was peaceful without immediate reports of arrests or violence. About 22,000 people attended the meeting, according to the Virginia Division of Capitol Police. That includes around 7,000 people in the official collection area and 15,000 outside.

In addition to the people on the Capitol site, there was a large group outside the fenced area, which was not covered by the ban on weapons and is an open carrying area. They sang “Northam out” and surpassed the group on the Capitol site. There was a heavy police presence among this crowd and law enforcement was also visible on the rooftops, providing additional security for the area.

Several demonstrators waved guns and held signs that praised the rights of the gun.

“We came unarmed … this time”, one read. “Patriots unite! They forbid, we fight ”, read another.

There was a petition in circulation in which Northam was recalled, an attempt that is unlikely to succeed, since hundreds of thousands of registered voters from Virginia would have to initiate legal proceedings.

Manny Vega from Richmond, who was outside the secure area, said he and his fellow protesters “were here to represent every citizen here who wants to keep the right to bear arms.”

Authorities would not immediately give estimates of the crowd. But some streets around the Capitol site, some of which were closed before the event, were full of protesters.

Speakers at the event completed their comments around noon and the crowd began to spread shortly thereafter.

Concerns about threats

People started to stand in line around 6 o’clock ET to go through security, an hour before the gates to the Capitol grounds were opened. The security was very thorough as officers went through bags and people took off their jackets to be searched despite the cold temperatures. Law enforcement officers seized items such as lighters when people entered the protected area.

State Capitol Police urged visitors on social media that if they “SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”, and post a list of prohibited items.

Despite the fear of potential violence, President Donald Trump urged his followers to take up the fight against the arms control of the state Democrats.

“The Democratic Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to take away your 2nd change rights,” tweeted Trump late Monday morning. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

According to Northam, law enforcement had taken note of credible threats of violence around Monday’s rally, made from regular and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia.

As a result, the Democratic governor issued a temporary state of emergency last week until Tuesday, banning open and hidden firearms and other weapons from the state capital.

When announcing the ban on Wednesday, Northam said he hoped to prevent incidents such as the violence that broke out three years ago at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where one protester was dead and several others were injured.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three alleged members of a white supremacist group, including two men accused of owning a machine gun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and bullet-proof parts.

Sean Restatter, 22, told CNN at the capital on Monday that the protest was meant to be peaceful.

“There may be extreme right and extreme left groups here today, but the vast majority of the message is” guns save lives “and we believe in the 2nd amendment,” he said.

Right to possession of weapons for ‘law-abiding citizens’

The arms rights group – the Virginia Citizens Defense League – that organized protests on the so-called Lobby Day said their demonstrations would be peaceful and meant to draw attention to “Second Amendment Shrines,” or what they call places that promise not to be enforced. Unconstitutional “arms laws.

One of the speakers invited by VCDL was Stephen Willeford, the man who shot and chased the shooter in the church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017.

The group’s president, Philip Van Cleave, previously told CNN that they had been attending Lobby Day since 2003 to advocate for arms rights by “law-abiding citizens,” and the “grassroots” effort has not had any incidents of violence.

The executive order of Northam was quickly challenged in court by VCDL, the Gun Owners of America and three individuals who claimed that the ban violated their rights under the First and Second Amendments. A judge upheld the governor’s temporary ban on Thursday and brought them on appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court. On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court refused their petition, keeping Northam’s ban in force.

After a massive shooting in a municipal building in Virginia Beach last year, Northam called for a special session to discuss arms control, but it was adjourned without action by the Republicans.

But since they gained control of the state legislator in November, democrats have successfully implemented more advanced arms control measures in the 2020 legislative session.

The Virginia Senate, according to party lines, adopted several gun measures last week, including background checks for private firearm transfers, limiting weapon purchases to one gun per month and allowing places to ban firearms in public during an authorized event.

The bills now go to the Virginia House of Delegates.

