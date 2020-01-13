advertisement

The first full week of 2020 brought many bad signs for the teams. Who suffered the most from bracketology?

It is hard to believe that we are only about two months away from the NCAA tournament. The teams are really starting to find out exactly who they are. Some love what they see, and these squads run beyond the pre-season projections and are increasingly approaching the sacred “safe” zone in the world of staples.

Others, however, continued to show all of their warts to the nation. And although we as a society may have taken steps to accept each other’s mistakes, teams that stumble at the start of their conference season cannot enjoy this indulgence.

For these teams, the court’s hot lights are on like never before.

And it is precisely from this point of view that we look at the losers in bracketology this week.

Although there are still about eight weeks to play basketball, the fighting teams just don’t have enough time to put it all together.

And at a time when too much emphasis is being placed on the name on the front of the shirt, it’s surprising to see some of the legendary programs that will bring Selection Sunday to a standstill.

Indeed, last year’s national champions emerge early in the following sections. Other programs with the latest NCAA titles are also at risk as we approach the first month of 2020.

We are starting our week of bracketology losers as always with the ACC, a league in which two of the youngest national champions flirt with disasters after another tough week.

