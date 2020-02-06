advertisement

Virgin Australia has discontinued all flights to Hong Kong. Picture: AAP Image / David Mariuz.

Australia’s second largest airline, Virgin Australia, has blocked all routes to Hong Kong as demand has decreased and uncertainty about the recent outbreak of the corona virus has increased.

The airline said the Hong Kong market had weakened after ongoing turmoil, and combined with growing uncertainty about the recent outbreak of the corona virus, the airline had no choice.

Virgin Australia had already announced the termination of its flights from Melbourne to Hong Kong in November 2019 with effect from February 11, 2020. Flights from Sydney to Hong Kong will end on March 2, 2020.

Sir Richard Branson launched Virgin Australia on its first flights from Melbourne to Hong Kong in July 2017. Picture: AAP Image / Joe Castro.

“Hong Kong remains a challenging market,” said John MacLeod, Virgin Australia Group’s chief commercial officer.

“With a decline in demand for ongoing unrest and growing concern about the

Outbreak of the corona virus in the wider region, we made the decision to withdraw services.

“The decision to withdraw from the Hong Kong market was difficult, but it shows that we have focused heavily on achieving greater financial discipline through our network.

“Current circumstances show that Hong Kong is no longer an economically viable route for Virgin Australia, but international tourism remains an important part of our strategy through our other international routes and partner airlines.”

After the seventh consecutive year with losses in 2019, the airline had to perform a global flight review.

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah said in 2019 that every flight on his network would be checked. Image: Pfeifer / Jungfrau

In September, the competitive airline announced “disappointing” annual results with a loss of $ 349.1 million. It was the seventh year in a row that the airline had suffered losses. CEO Paul Scurrah cited rising fuel prices and foreign currencies as the biggest headwind.

To recover the bleeding dollars, Scurrah announced that the airline would undergo a drastic restructuring to review every flight route in its network and cut 750 jobs.

Mr. Scurrah said the massive hiring of employees is planned to save the airline $ 75 million by the end of 2020, while the route review would allow the airline to focus more on routes that are affordable.

