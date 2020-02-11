advertisement

As the release of Virgil Abloh’s highly anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 5 approaches, the popular designer shares the inspiration for his latest collaboration.

As seen on many of his earlier sneaker projects with Jordan Brand and Nike, the deconstructed aesthetic returns along with its typical DIY aspects. The shoe has a textile mesh upper that replaces the traditional leather for the silhouette. This version also uses the “Black Metallic” color scheme, which is also important for this version. It builds on the first Air Jordan sneaker that Abloh ever owned.

The cream-colored x Air Jordan 5.

CREDIT: Nike

“In the 1990s, I was the kid Jordan saw on TV and I never thought I would be able to make one of his shoes, let alone add anything,” said Abloh in a statement. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He jumped from the free throw line, won six championships and did the impossible. In design, I feel best when I can almost reflect how impossible these tasks were. “

CREDIT: Nike

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is slated for release on February 15 via the SNKRS app at 11:00 a.m.CET and at select Jordan retailers for $ 225.

