The Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot, but the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed three rungs and reached seventh place in the latest ICC-ODI ranking list, which was published on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who had not scored in India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand in the recently completed three-game series, finished second with 719 points in the bowling table.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who snapped six gates in the series, jumped to 13th place even when Chinese bowler Kuldeep Yadav slipped to 16th place.

Although Kiwi-Pacer Trent Boult missed the limited series against India due to a broken hand, he took the bowling table lead after a Bumrah slip.

Jadeja, who completed 63 runs in the series against New Zealand with two gates, advanced to seventh place on the all-rounder list with 246 points, in which the Afghan international Mohammad Nabi emerged as the new world number one.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continued to occupy the first two places in the table.

